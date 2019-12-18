Ardee City

Food Stores
image - Le Marche
Food Stores

Le Marche

Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Ardee City
Bakeries
image - The Cake City Patisserie
Bakeries

The Cake City Patisserie

A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie
Ardee City
Electronics
image - WK Life
Electronics

WK Life

#ShopHatke At WK Life India With Chhavi For Quirky Festive Gifts!
Sector 52
Department Stores
image - Miniso
Department Stores

Miniso

Gurgaon Just Got A New MINISO Outlet!
Sector 52
Cafes
image - Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
Cafes

Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver

New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Casual Dining
image - Soy Soi
Casual Dining

Soy Soi

Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Cafes
image - The Big Chill Cafe
Cafes

The Big Chill Cafe

Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Clothing Stores
image - Ibadat
Clothing Stores

Ibadat

Check Out Ibadat For Affordable Cotton Kurtas & Ethnic Wear
Sector 43
Shoe Stores
image - Solebrity
Shoe Stores

Solebrity

Need New Shoes? Pick This Store For Luxury Leather Footwear
Sector 43
Clothing Stores
image - Tacfab
Clothing Stores

Tacfab

Shop For Elegant Lehengas, Gowns & Suit Sets At Tacfab
Sector 52
Gaming Zone
image - Oh My Game
Gaming Zone

Oh My Game

Christmas Plans with Kids, Sorted: Register Now For Free Entry and Workshops at This Christmas Carnival
Sector 43
Jewellery Shops
image - Shaze
Jewellery Shops

Shaze

Get Stunning Barware, Jewellery & More At This High-End Lifestyle Store
Sector 52
Casual Dining
image - Savya Rasa
Casual Dining

Savya Rasa

More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Food Stores
image - Old Mom’s Kitchen
Food Stores

Old Mom’s Kitchen

Old Mom's Kitchen Stocks Delish, Healthy Pre-Mixes To Make Your Life Easier
Sector 45
Other
image - Fuel Nation
Other

Fuel Nation

A Free Library, Bicycles On Rent & Cold Coffee At A Petrol Pump?
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kuzo
Fast Food Restaurants

Kuzo

Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Hair and Makeup Artist
image - Glowup Studio
Hair and Makeup Artist

Glowup Studio

A Glam Haircut At Just INR 99? We're Definitely Going to This Salon At Gold Souk Mall
Sushant Lok
Cafes
image - Cafe Sante
Cafes

Cafe Sante

Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
NGOs
image - Donate An Hour
NGOs

Donate An Hour

Do Your Bit: Donate An Hour And Spend Quality Time With Kids At This Social Startup
Sector 45
Classes & Workshops
image - The Art Room
Classes & Workshops

The Art Room

This Art Studio Overlooks The Greens & Repurposes Materials
Sector 44
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Rouge
Casual Dining

Cafe Rouge

Sometimes All You Want Is Good Ol' Indian Food & This Restaurant Is Our Latest Go-To
Sector 44
