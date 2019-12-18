Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Ardee City
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Ardee City
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Cake City Patisserie
A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie
Ardee City
Cafes
Cafes
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soy Soi
Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Cafes
Cafes
The Big Chill Cafe
Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Savya Rasa
More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kuzo
Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Sante
Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Rouge
Sometimes All You Want Is Good Ol' Indian Food & This Restaurant Is Our Latest Go-To
Sector 44
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Capital Restaurant & Bar-Be-Que
Non-Vegetarians, You've Gotta Try The Delicious Tawa Chicken At This Restaurant
Sector 31
Bakeries
Bakeries
For Heaven's Cake!
Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cococraft
These Home-Made Ice Cream Cakes Will Melt Your Frozen Heart
Gurgaon
Bakeries
Bakeries
Tasha's Artisan Foods
Get Everything From Fresh Breads To Desserts At Tasha's Artisan Food
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Thai Pavilion - Taj City Centre
Alert: Thai Pavilion Has The Best Pad Thai In Gurgaon
Sector 44
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Oriental Terrace
The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Classic, Schezwan Or Paneer, This Franchise Is Fulfilling All Our Vada Pav Fantasies
Sushant Lok
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sugar Rush By Saiba
Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Fumo Creams
Ice Cream & Tacos Are Rolled Into One Epic Dessert At This Shop In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eggers Madhouse
Eggers Madhouse Gives An Egg-Static Twist To Your Daily Meal
Sector 29
Bakeries
Bakeries
Healthy Bakers
We're Flour-ed By Healthy Bakers' Cakes Made With Spinach, Ghiya & Lauki
Sector 43
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 29
Bakeries
Bakeries
L'Opera
Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
Have a great recommendation for
Ardee City?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE