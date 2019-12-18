Ardee City

Bakeries
image - The Cake City Patisserie
Bakeries

The Cake City Patisserie

A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie
Ardee City
Cafes
image - Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
Cafes

Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver

New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Casual Dining
image - Soy Soi
Casual Dining

Soy Soi

Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Cafes
image - The Big Chill Cafe
Cafes

The Big Chill Cafe

Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Casual Dining
image - Savya Rasa
Casual Dining

Savya Rasa

More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kuzo
Fast Food Restaurants

Kuzo

Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Cafes
image - Cafe Sante
Cafes

Cafe Sante

Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Rouge
Casual Dining

Cafe Rouge

Sometimes All You Want Is Good Ol' Indian Food & This Restaurant Is Our Latest Go-To
Sector 44
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Capital Restaurant & Bar-Be-Que
Fast Food Restaurants

Capital Restaurant & Bar-Be-Que

Non-Vegetarians, You've Gotta Try The Delicious Tawa Chicken At This Restaurant
Sector 31
Bakeries
image - For Heaven's Cake!
Bakeries

For Heaven's Cake!

Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Bakeries
image - Cococraft
Bakeries

Cococraft

These Home-Made Ice Cream Cakes Will Melt Your Frozen Heart
Gurgaon
Bakeries
image - Tasha's Artisan Foods
Bakeries

Tasha's Artisan Foods

Get Everything From Fresh Breads To Desserts At Tasha's Artisan Food
Fine Dining
image - Thai Pavilion - Taj City Centre
Fine Dining

Thai Pavilion - Taj City Centre

Alert: Thai Pavilion Has The Best Pad Thai In Gurgaon
Sector 44
Casual Dining
image - The Oriental Terrace
Casual Dining

The Oriental Terrace

The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
image - Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Delivery Services

Goli Vada Pav No. 1

Classic, Schezwan Or Paneer, This Franchise Is Fulfilling All Our Vada Pav Fantasies
Sushant Lok
Bakeries
image - Sugar Rush By Saiba
Bakeries

Sugar Rush By Saiba

Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
Dessert Parlours
image - Fumo Creams
Dessert Parlours

Fumo Creams

Ice Cream & Tacos Are Rolled Into One Epic Dessert At This Shop In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eggers Madhouse
Fast Food Restaurants

Eggers Madhouse

Eggers Madhouse Gives An Egg-Static Twist To Your Daily Meal
Sector 29
Bakeries
image - Healthy Bakers
Bakeries

Healthy Bakers

We're Flour-ed By Healthy Bakers' Cakes Made With Spinach, Ghiya & Lauki
Sector 43
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dunkin Donuts
Fast Food Restaurants

Dunkin Donuts

LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 29
Bakeries
image - L'Opera
Bakeries

L'Opera

Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
