Badkal Lake

Street Food
image - Sanjay Chaat Point
Street Food

Sanjay Chaat Point

Sanjay Chaat Point Has The Best Gol Gappas In Faridabad
Sector 21
Cafes
image - The Big Bang Cafe
Cafes

The Big Bang Cafe

The Big Bang Cafe Is A Gem You Need To Visit
Sector 21
Clothing Stores
image - Aanchal In Fashion
Clothing Stores

Aanchal In Fashion

This Beautiful Ethnic Store Has The Prettiest Ethnic Wear For All Occasions
Casual Dining
image - Open Yard
Casual Dining

Open Yard

Cute Interiors And A Lawn: Open Yard In Faridabad Will Only Sleep 2 Hours Every Day
Sector 16
Fast Food Restaurants
image - BTW
Fast Food Restaurants

BTW

Health Conscious But Love Eating Chaat? Then BTW Is Where You Need To Be
NIT
Dhabhas
image - Shibiya Restaurant
Dhabhas

Shibiya Restaurant

The Massive Parathas At This Highway Dhaba In Gurgaon Start At INR 60
Faridabad
Shoe Stores
image - Bruno Manetti
Shoe Stores

Bruno Manetti

Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
Bars
image - Catalyst Gastrobar
Bars

Catalyst Gastrobar

India’s Biggest Cocktail Is Here And That's Not All They Have For You!
Breweries
image - Tama Brewery & World Kitchen
Breweries

Tama Brewery & World Kitchen

We Can't Get Enough Of This Faridabad Microbrewery's In-House Beers & Fusion Food
Sector 16
Department Stores
image - DaySo
Department Stores

DaySo

This New Faridabad Store Has The Cutest Kitchen Utilities, Decor & More
Bars
image - #Hangover
Bars

#Hangover

Head To This Restro Bar For Some Amazing Drinks Along With Pretty Cool Decor
Sector 16
Bakeries
image - Dhingra Bakery
Bakeries

Dhingra Bakery

This Old Faridabad Bakery Does Fresh Breads & Cookies So Very Right
Sector 19
Shoe Stores
image - Leather Touch
Shoe Stores

Leather Touch

Get Affordable Leather Footwear At This Old Faridabad Store
Other
image - Audacity Riders
Other

Audacity Riders

Audacity Riders: A Cycling Club In Faridabad With Civic Goals
Faridabad
Clothing Stores
image - Sharma Brothers
Clothing Stores

Sharma Brothers

Men, Ethnic Wear On Your Mind? This Faridabad Store Will Sort You Out
Tourist Attractions
image - Asola Lake
Tourist Attractions

Asola Lake

Hills, Rocks & An Undiscovered Delhi Lake In Asola
New Delhi
Tourist Attractions
image - Bhardwaj Lake
Tourist Attractions

Bhardwaj Lake

Hills, Rocks & An Undiscovered Delhi Lake In Asola
Fine Dining
image - House Of Soy
Fine Dining

House Of Soy

Enjoy A Four-Course Meal At Radisson Blu's Newly-Opened Asian Restaurant
NIT
