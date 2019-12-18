Explore
Badkal Lake
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Badkal Lake
Bars
Clothing Stores
Shoe Stores
Tourist Attractions
Bakeries
Breweries
Cafes
Casual Dining
Department Stores
Dhabhas
Street Food
Sanjay Chaat Point
Sanjay Chaat Point Has The Best Gol Gappas In Faridabad
Sector 21
Cafes
The Big Bang Cafe
The Big Bang Cafe Is A Gem You Need To Visit
Sector 21
Clothing Stores
Aanchal In Fashion
This Beautiful Ethnic Store Has The Prettiest Ethnic Wear For All Occasions
Casual Dining
Open Yard
Cute Interiors And A Lawn: Open Yard In Faridabad Will Only Sleep 2 Hours Every Day
Sector 16
Fast Food Restaurants
BTW
Health Conscious But Love Eating Chaat? Then BTW Is Where You Need To Be
NIT
Dhabhas
Shibiya Restaurant
The Massive Parathas At This Highway Dhaba In Gurgaon Start At INR 60
Faridabad
Shoe Stores
Bruno Manetti
Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
Bars
Catalyst Gastrobar
India’s Biggest Cocktail Is Here And That's Not All They Have For You!
Breweries
Tama Brewery & World Kitchen
We Can't Get Enough Of This Faridabad Microbrewery's In-House Beers & Fusion Food
Sector 16
Department Stores
DaySo
This New Faridabad Store Has The Cutest Kitchen Utilities, Decor & More
Bars
#Hangover
Head To This Restro Bar For Some Amazing Drinks Along With Pretty Cool Decor
Sector 16
Bakeries
Dhingra Bakery
This Old Faridabad Bakery Does Fresh Breads & Cookies So Very Right
Sector 19
Shoe Stores
Leather Touch
Get Affordable Leather Footwear At This Old Faridabad Store
Other
Audacity Riders
Audacity Riders: A Cycling Club In Faridabad With Civic Goals
Faridabad
Clothing Stores
Sharma Brothers
Men, Ethnic Wear On Your Mind? This Faridabad Store Will Sort You Out
Tourist Attractions
Asola Lake
Hills, Rocks & An Undiscovered Delhi Lake In Asola
New Delhi
Tourist Attractions
Bhardwaj Lake
Hills, Rocks & An Undiscovered Delhi Lake In Asola
Fine Dining
House Of Soy
Enjoy A Four-Course Meal At Radisson Blu's Newly-Opened Asian Restaurant
NIT
