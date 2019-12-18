Explore
DLF Phase - 1
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in DLF Phase - 1
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Food Trucks
Sweet Shops
VIP Sweets
Your Search For Authentic Bengali Sweets Ends Here
DLF Phase - 1
Cafes
Cafe Pasticcino
Check Out The Perfect Place For Hot Chocolate In This Winters!
DLF Phase - 1
Bakeries
The Cake Company
Get Customised Cakes & Desserts By The Cake Company At Your Doorstep!
DLF Phase - 1
Dhabhas
Dhaba
Open Till Midnight, This Dhaba Is Your End-Of-The-Month Spot For Parathas & Kadak Chai
DLF Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Abar Khabo
Authentic, Budget-Friendly & Yummy, The Food At This Bengali Restaurant Is A Must-Try
DLF Phase - 1
Bakeries
The Desserts Factory
Wake & Bake At Qutab Plaza’s Newest Dessert Shop & Bakery
DLF Phase - 1
Casual Dining
JinQiao
Chinjabi No More, Sample Authentic Chinese Fare At This Restaurant
DLF Phase - 1
Sweet Shops
Sweets Corner
5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
DLF Phase - 1
Sweet Shops
Sunny Sweets
5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
DLF Phase - 1
Cafes
Bhookhaa
Take Your Date To A Mac N Cheese Dinner At Bhookhaa, Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 1
Bakeries
Sibang Bakery
Sibang Bakery Opens In A Second Location In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
KFC
KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal
DLF Phase - 1
Sweet Shops
Gopala
Gopala in Gurgaon For Dhokla, Rasgullas And Other Snacks
DLF Phase - 1
Bakeries
Binge
The New And Renovated Dessert Bakery Binge, Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 1
Casual Dining
Whistling Spices
Choose Whistling Spices for your Next Big Dinner
DLF Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Tunday Kababi
Tunday Kababi: Gurgaon's Underrated Kebab Kings
DLF Phase - 1
Delivery Services
Sushi Haus
Winner Winner, Sushi Dinner: Call Asian Haus & Sushi Haus
DLF Phase - 1
Casual Dining
Pirates Of Grill
Stop By Pirates Of The Grill For Their Delish Desserts!
DLF Phase - 1
Bakeries
Ice Bakery
Hit Up Ice Bakery In Gurgaon For Some Amazing Nutella Gelato
DLF Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Mittal Tea Street
40 Types Of Chai In Quirky Flavors: We Found Every Tea Lover's Winter Haven
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Di Miso
Explore Korean Barbecue Like Never Before At Di Miso, Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Dana Choga
Dana Choga's Kitchen, For When You're Feeling Homesick
Fast Food Restaurants
The Healthy Rasoi
Peeps, The Healthy Rasoi In DLF Phase-1 Serves Delish Desi Food {Also They Deliver In Gurgaon}
DLF Phase - 1
Casual Dining
Kuuraku
Barbecue Japanese Style At Kuuraku
Golf Course Road
Dessert Parlours
Crepe - Fe
Crepe-Fe Home Delivers French Crepes, Belgian Waffles & New York Bagels
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Side Wok
Side Wok: The Pan-Asian Eatery We Keep Going Back To
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Another Fine Day Cafe
Breathing Room: Another Fine Day Cafe, Gurgaon
Cafes
Cafe Soul Garden
Cuddle Doggos & Enjoy Wood-Fired Pizza At The Sunshiney Soul Garden
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Wangchuk's Ladakhi Kitchen
#LBBBestOf: Steaming Hot Thukpa In Delhi
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
The Cake Oven
Heaven For Cake Lovers!
Sector 28
Fast Food Restaurants
Chopsuey
Order Away Some Amazing Chinese Combos From Chopsuey
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Kaiser
Have You Ever Tried Haleem Biryani? Then Visit Kaiser To Try Some
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Bamboo Boat
Sail Away On A Journey To The Far-East With Bamboo Boat
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Monty's Chicken Wings
Order 8 Types Of Chicken Wings Home From This Gurgaon Outlet
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Nona's Kitchen
Head To This Cute Little Place To Have Amazing Thalis
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
PUL
Order Kickass Loaded Burgers From This Delivery Kitchen, Pul
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Kebabzaade
Must-Try: The Chapli Kebabs & Other Authentic Lucknow Delicacies At Kebabzaade In DLF Phase-4
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Kaiser
Kebabs, Tikkas And Haleem Biryani At Kaiser
DLF Phase - 4
