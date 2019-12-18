DLF Phase - 3

Clothing Stores
Fugazee
Clothing Stores

Fugazee

Dungaress, Co-Ords & More: This Men's Streetwear Brand Has Us Hooked
DLF Phase - 3
Accessories
Shingora
Accessories

Shingora

Stoles, Scarves & More: This Brand's Got Accessories For Every Occasion
DLF Phase - 3
Boutiques
Anokhi
Boutiques

Anokhi

This Jaipur Brand Does The Prettiest Block-Printed Kurtas & Dresses
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Go Colors
Clothing Stores

Go Colors

We Found A Store That Only Sells Different Kinds Of Pants In So Many Colours!
DLF Phase - 3
Shoe Stores
Clarks
Shoe Stores

Clarks

Clarks Originals Is Dropping 4 Iconic Pairs In India & Here’s Where You Can Grab ‘em!
DLF Phase - 3
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Stores

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Bodyworks Is Now Open In Gurgaon!
DLF Phase - 3
Toy Stores
Disney & Me
Toy Stores

Disney & Me

Your Kids Will Love This: India's First Disney & Me Stores Just Opened In The City
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Panna
Clothing Stores

Panna

Shararas, Saris, Suits & More: This Store Has Wedding Wear For Every Kind Of Girl
DLF Phase - 3
Cosmetics Stores
Innisfree
Cosmetics Stores

Innisfree

Gel Lipsticks & Hair Concealers, Innisfree's Store Is Brimming With Eco-Friendly Beauty Products
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Mohanlal Sons
Clothing Stores

Mohanlal Sons

Worry No More About Tailoring For The Upcoming Wedding Season, Boys
DLF Phase - 3
Accessories
NAU!
Accessories

NAU!

Never Go Out Of Fashion: This Italian Eyewear Brand Presents A New Collection Every 15 Days
DLF Phase - 3
Markets
Furniture Market
Markets

Furniture Market

Hit This Gurgaon Street For Chic Furniture At Bargain Prices
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Hunkemoller
Clothing Stores

Hunkemoller

Going Lingerie Shopping Alone? Head to Hunkemoller Right Away
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Zara
Clothing Stores

Zara

#LessAndMore: Sneakers To Pair With Your Jeans & Dresses
DLF Phase - 3
Accessories
Swarovski
Accessories

Swarovski

Three Versatile Pieces To Own From Swarovski's A/W '16 Collection
DLF Phase - 3
Home Décor Stores
Pure Home+Living
Home Décor Stores

Pure Home+Living

Pure Home+Living For Colour Coordinated Home Decor Accessories
DLF Phase - 3
Cosmetics Stores
Sephora
Cosmetics Stores

Sephora

Decoding Sephora: Brands You Didn't Know You Could Get There
DLF Phase - 3
Home Décor Stores
Imperial Knots
Home Décor Stores

Imperial Knots

Imperial Knots for Handwoven Turkish Kilims and Custom Rugs
DLF Phase - 3
Malls
Ambience Mall
Malls

Ambience Mall

Ambience Mall's Got A New Food Court & It's Nothing Like You'd Expect
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Minizmo
Clothing Stores

Minizmo

Check Out Cyber Hub’s First Men’s Wear Brand That Blends Minimalism And Comfort
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
Uniqlo
Clothing Stores

Uniqlo

Dressed In All That Japanese Glam From Uniqlo? Head To These Restaurants For A Great Discount!
DLF Phase - 2
Accessories
Chumbak
Accessories

Chumbak

Have You Checked Out Chumbak’s New Jewellery Collection Yet?
Sector 24
Accessories
Chipka Ke Bol
Accessories

Chipka Ke Bol

Get Bar Signs, Leather Journals & More At This Cute Cyber Hub Stand
DLF Cyber City
Book Stores
Crossword
Book Stores

Crossword

Find Countless Stories & Happy Book Nerds At This G-Town Bookstore
DLF Phase - 2
Gift Shops
Gifts Of Love
Gift Shops

Gifts Of Love

Score Some Adorable Gifts & Stationery At This Cyber Hub Store
DLF Phase - 2
Accessories
Kashmiri Karkhana
Accessories

Kashmiri Karkhana

Don't Miss This Cute Hut In Cyber Hub For Kashmiri Everything
Sector 24
Department Stores
Modern Bazaar
Department Stores

Modern Bazaar

From Jack Daniel's BBQ Glaze To Duck-Shaped Ice Trays, This Store Has It All
DLF Cyber City
Clothing Stores
Jivjeet Singh
Clothing Stores

Jivjeet Singh

Men, Your Search For Wedding Wear Ends Here!
DLF Phase - 3
Fabric Stores
Hunar
Fabric Stores

Hunar

Love Block Printed Kurtas? This Gurgaon Store Is Perfect For You!
Sikandarpur
Clothing Stores
Fabindia
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
Home Décor Stores
Casa Pop
Home Décor Stores

Casa Pop

Casa Pop: A Bright, Kitschy, & Eclectic Mix of Décor Products
Clothing Stores
Brahaan by Narains
Clothing Stores

Brahaan by Narains

Men, Your Search For Wedding Wear Ends Here!
DLF Phase - 1
Cosmetics Stores
Kiko Milano
Cosmetics Stores

Kiko Milano

Kiko Milano’s Nail Lacquers Are All Heart Eyes!
Clothing Stores
Hunkemoller
Clothing Stores

Hunkemoller

Dutch Lingerie Brand Hunkemöller Opens in Delhi
Vasant Kunj
Furniture Stores
Bajoria Products
Furniture Stores

Bajoria Products

Fancy Yourself A Canopy Bed? This Shop In Sultanpur Has The Most Gorgeous Ones
DLF Phase - 1
Home Décor Stores
Elvy
Home Décor Stores

Elvy

This Home Decor Store Is A Perfect Combination Of Function, Class & Beauty
MG Road
Furniture Stores
Deqora
Furniture Stores

Deqora

Head To Deqora For Pretty Wallpaper, Customised Furniture & More
MG Road
Book Stores
Page By Page
Book Stores

Page By Page

Picking Up Books For Kids? This Store In G-Town Has A Stellar Collection
DLF Phase - 1
Clothing Stores
Raisons
Clothing Stores

Raisons

The Luxurious, Handcrafted Sarees From This Store Are Every Collector's Delight
Sector 28
