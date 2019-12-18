Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
DLF Phase - 3
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in DLF Phase - 3
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Home Décor Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Furniture Stores
Book Stores
Shoe Stores
Gardening Stores
Malls
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fugazee
Dungaress, Co-Ords & More: This Men's Streetwear Brand Has Us Hooked
DLF Phase - 3
Accessories
Accessories
Shingora
Stoles, Scarves & More: This Brand's Got Accessories For Every Occasion
DLF Phase - 3
Boutiques
Boutiques
Anokhi
This Jaipur Brand Does The Prettiest Block-Printed Kurtas & Dresses
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Go Colors
We Found A Store That Only Sells Different Kinds Of Pants In So Many Colours!
DLF Phase - 3
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Clarks
Clarks Originals Is Dropping 4 Iconic Pairs In India & Here’s Where You Can Grab ‘em!
DLF Phase - 3
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Works
Bath & Bodyworks Is Now Open In Gurgaon!
DLF Phase - 3
Toy Stores
Toy Stores
Disney & Me
Your Kids Will Love This: India's First Disney & Me Stores Just Opened In The City
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Panna
Shararas, Saris, Suits & More: This Store Has Wedding Wear For Every Kind Of Girl
DLF Phase - 3
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Innisfree
Gel Lipsticks & Hair Concealers, Innisfree's Store Is Brimming With Eco-Friendly Beauty Products
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mohanlal Sons
Worry No More About Tailoring For The Upcoming Wedding Season, Boys
DLF Phase - 3
Accessories
Accessories
NAU!
Never Go Out Of Fashion: This Italian Eyewear Brand Presents A New Collection Every 15 Days
DLF Phase - 3
Markets
Markets
Furniture Market
Hit This Gurgaon Street For Chic Furniture At Bargain Prices
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Hunkemoller
Going Lingerie Shopping Alone? Head to Hunkemoller Right Away
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Zara
#LessAndMore: Sneakers To Pair With Your Jeans & Dresses
DLF Phase - 3
Accessories
Accessories
Swarovski
Three Versatile Pieces To Own From Swarovski's A/W '16 Collection
DLF Phase - 3
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Pure Home+Living
Pure Home+Living For Colour Coordinated Home Decor Accessories
DLF Phase - 3
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Sephora
Decoding Sephora: Brands You Didn't Know You Could Get There
DLF Phase - 3
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Imperial Knots
Imperial Knots for Handwoven Turkish Kilims and Custom Rugs
DLF Phase - 3
Malls
Malls
Ambience Mall
Ambience Mall's Got A New Food Court & It's Nothing Like You'd Expect
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Minizmo
Check Out Cyber Hub’s First Men’s Wear Brand That Blends Minimalism And Comfort
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Uniqlo
Dressed In All That Japanese Glam From Uniqlo? Head To These Restaurants For A Great Discount!
DLF Phase - 2
Accessories
Accessories
Chumbak
Have You Checked Out Chumbak’s New Jewellery Collection Yet?
Sector 24
Accessories
Accessories
Chipka Ke Bol
Get Bar Signs, Leather Journals & More At This Cute Cyber Hub Stand
DLF Cyber City
Book Stores
Book Stores
Crossword
Find Countless Stories & Happy Book Nerds At This G-Town Bookstore
DLF Phase - 2
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Gifts Of Love
Score Some Adorable Gifts & Stationery At This Cyber Hub Store
DLF Phase - 2
Accessories
Accessories
Kashmiri Karkhana
Don't Miss This Cute Hut In Cyber Hub For Kashmiri Everything
Sector 24
Department Stores
Department Stores
Modern Bazaar
From Jack Daniel's BBQ Glaze To Duck-Shaped Ice Trays, This Store Has It All
DLF Cyber City
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Jivjeet Singh
Men, Your Search For Wedding Wear Ends Here!
DLF Phase - 3
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
Hunar
Love Block Printed Kurtas? This Gurgaon Store Is Perfect For You!
Sikandarpur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fabindia
Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Casa Pop
Casa Pop: A Bright, Kitschy, & Eclectic Mix of Décor Products
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Brahaan by Narains
Men, Your Search For Wedding Wear Ends Here!
DLF Phase - 1
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Kiko Milano
Kiko Milano’s Nail Lacquers Are All Heart Eyes!
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Hunkemoller
Dutch Lingerie Brand Hunkemöller Opens in Delhi
Vasant Kunj
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Bajoria Products
Fancy Yourself A Canopy Bed? This Shop In Sultanpur Has The Most Gorgeous Ones
DLF Phase - 1
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Elvy
This Home Decor Store Is A Perfect Combination Of Function, Class & Beauty
MG Road
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Deqora
Head To Deqora For Pretty Wallpaper, Customised Furniture & More
MG Road
Book Stores
Book Stores
Page By Page
Picking Up Books For Kids? This Store In G-Town Has A Stellar Collection
DLF Phase - 1
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Raisons
The Luxurious, Handcrafted Sarees From This Store Are Every Collector's Delight
Sector 28
Have a great recommendation for
DLF Phase - 3?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE