DLF Phase - 4

Cafes
image - Fig At Museo
Cafes

Fig At Museo

An Amalgamation Of Good Food & Pretty Decor At Fig At Museo!
DLF Phase - 4
Cafes
image - Sixteen Grams Coffee
Cafes

Sixteen Grams Coffee

Coffee Lovers, Ahoy! Head to Galleria Market For that Perfectly Brewed Cuppa
DLF Phase - 4
Cafes
image - For Earth's Sake
Cafes

For Earth's Sake

Get Eco-Friendly Soaps, Stationery & More At This Zero Waste Store & Cafe In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Sandwich Club
Fast Food Restaurants

The Sandwich Club

Love Sandwiches Like Joey? Drop By This Club In G-Town Now!
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - PUL
Fast Food Restaurants

PUL

Order Kickass Loaded Burgers From This Delivery Kitchen, Pul
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chopsuey
Fast Food Restaurants

Chopsuey

Order Away Some Amazing Chinese Combos From Chopsuey
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nona's Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Nona's Kitchen

Head To This Cute Little Place To Have Amazing Thalis
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - 48 Plates
Casual Dining

48 Plates

This Newly Opened Restaurant Is Goals!
DLF Phase - 4
Dessert Parlours
image - Waffle Wallah
Dessert Parlours

Waffle Wallah

Waffle It Off!
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Ah So Yum
Casual Dining

Ah So Yum

Gurgaon Peeps Check This Out:Live Sushi Preparation At The Comfort Of Your Home
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Tobiko
Casual Dining

Tobiko

Grab Some Quick And Amazing Asian Food!
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Absolute Thai
Casual Dining

Absolute Thai

Absolute Thai Gives You A Reason Not To Fly To Bangkok When You Miss The Food
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Nayab Handi
Casual Dining

Nayab Handi

This New Kid On The Block Does Delish Chicken Rezala & Mutton Koyala Handi
DLF Phase - 4
Bakeries
image - The Cakecity Patisserie
Bakeries

The Cakecity Patisserie

Fancy Unique Cakes, Macarons & More? Head To Cake City In G-Town For A Variety Of Toothsome Desserts
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lazeez Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Lazeez Food

Satisfy Your Kebab Cravings At This Galleria Eatery
DLF Phase - 4
Cafes
image - Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

This Coffee Place We Love Just Opened Another Outlet In Gurgaon And We're Excited!
DLF Phase - 4
Cafes
image - Auntie Fung's
Cafes

Auntie Fung's

Soups, Bao And Noodles: This New Asian Place At Galleria Market Is Worth Checking Out
DLF Phase - 4
Delivery Services
image - Nosh
Delivery Services

Nosh

This Restaurant In G-Town Serves Authetic Mughlai Food Till 1AM
DLF Phase - 4
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Eyes On Ice
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Eyes On Ice

Such Joy! Meet The City’s First Dessert Parlour Making Rainbow Ice Cream Tacos
DLF Phase - 4
Dessert Parlours
image - Naturals Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Naturals Ice Cream

Naturals Has Finally Opened In Gurgaon And We're Lining Up For Our Tender Coconut Tubs
DLF Phase - 4
