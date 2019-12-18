Explore
DLF Phase - 5
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in DLF Phase - 5
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wrap It Up!
Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sagar Ratna
The OG South Indian Restaurant We All Love!
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Karavaan
Kebabs, Dal Makhani & Qorma, Authentic Awadhi Food Is On The Menu At Karavaan
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bijoli Grill
Well-Loved Bengali Restaurant, Bijoli Grill, Opens At A Second Location In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 5
Bakeries
Bakeries
Swoon By Aahana
Not-Too-Sweet And Gooey, You'll Love The Brownies By Swoon Bakery
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Oriental Terrace
The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Sushi Junction
Sushi Junction: Gurgaon's Freshest Face for Sushi Delivery
DLF Phase - 5
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Reed
Enjoy Crab Crostini, Avocado Salad & Garlic Shrimps At This Gurgaon Cafe
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Town Hall
Khan Market's Town Hall Has Crossed NH8 And Come To Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sibang Bakery
All's Fair In Loaf And War: Sibang Bakery Sparkles In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sugar Rush By Saiba
Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee & Chai Co.
Hop Over To Coffee & Chai Co. For Breakfast & Lots Of Caffeine
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Amaretto
Café Amaretto Is The Perfect Place For A Quiet Date With #Bae
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Brick N Bean Cafe Kitchen
A Creamy Lobster Thermidor For Lunch? This Cute Place Has It All
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
L'Opera
Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe StayWoke
Great Coffee & Delicious Food, This Café Is All Things Cute And Cosy
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)
From Greater Kailash To Gurgaon, Italian Restaurant Artusi Ristorante Is Now Open
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Manami Japanese Restaurant
Craving Japanese Cuisine? Sprint To Manami On Golf Course Road To Satiate Your Hunger
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soul & Spice Co.
Get Your Ghar Ka Khaana Fix at Soul & Spice Co.
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
IZU
Tired of Your Regular Lunch Box? Get Izu’s Bento Box Delivered
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Hangout By 1861
Hop In For A Chill Pina Colada Sesh At Hangout By 1861 In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cravings
Check Out This Bakery For Live Cupcake Counters, Gluten-Free Catering & Cake Pops
Golf Course Road
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sonya Bakery Cafe
Cool Down The Delhi Summer With Korean-Style Sweet And Shaved Ice At This Bakery
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Bizibean
Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Cha Bar
CP's Very Own Cha Bar Is Now In Gurgaon & It's Already Bustling
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Bricks Cafe
There's A Cool, LEGO-Inspired Cafe In Gurgaon! Leggo?
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Greek Food & Beyond
Sample Authentic Greek Food At South Point Mall's New Restaurant
DLF Phase - 5
