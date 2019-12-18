DLF Phase - 5

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wrap It Up!
Fast Food Restaurants

Wrap It Up!

Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sagar Ratna
Fast Food Restaurants

Sagar Ratna

The OG South Indian Restaurant We All Love!
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
image - Karavaan
Casual Dining

Karavaan

Kebabs, Dal Makhani & Qorma, Authentic Awadhi Food Is On The Menu At Karavaan
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bijoli Grill
Fast Food Restaurants

Bijoli Grill

Well-Loved Bengali Restaurant, Bijoli Grill, Opens At A Second Location In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 5
Bakeries
image - Swoon By Aahana
Bakeries

Swoon By Aahana

Not-Too-Sweet And Gooey, You'll Love The Brownies By Swoon Bakery
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
image - The Oriental Terrace
Casual Dining

The Oriental Terrace

The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
image - Sushi Junction
Delivery Services

Sushi Junction

Sushi Junction: Gurgaon's Freshest Face for Sushi Delivery
DLF Phase - 5
Cafes
image - Cafe Reed
Cafes

Cafe Reed

Enjoy Crab Crostini, Avocado Salad & Garlic Shrimps At This Gurgaon Cafe
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Town Hall
Casual Dining

Town Hall

Khan Market's Town Hall Has Crossed NH8 And Come To Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - Sibang Bakery
Bakeries

Sibang Bakery

All's Fair In Loaf And War: Sibang Bakery Sparkles In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - Sugar Rush By Saiba
Bakeries

Sugar Rush By Saiba

Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
Cafes
image - Coffee & Chai Co.
Cafes

Coffee & Chai Co.

Hop Over To Coffee & Chai Co. For Breakfast & Lots Of Caffeine
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cafe Amaretto
Cafes

Cafe Amaretto

Café Amaretto Is The Perfect Place For A Quiet Date With #Bae
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Brick N Bean Cafe Kitchen
Cafes

Brick N Bean Cafe Kitchen

A Creamy Lobster Thermidor For Lunch? This Cute Place Has It All
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - L'Opera
Bakeries

L'Opera

Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cafe StayWoke
Cafes

Cafe StayWoke

Great Coffee & Delicious Food, This Café Is All Things Cute And Cosy
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
image - Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)
Fine Dining

Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)

From Greater Kailash To Gurgaon, Italian Restaurant Artusi Ristorante Is Now Open
Casual Dining
image - Manami Japanese Restaurant
Casual Dining

Manami Japanese Restaurant

Craving Japanese Cuisine? Sprint To Manami On Golf Course Road To Satiate Your Hunger
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Soul & Spice Co.
Casual Dining

Soul & Spice Co.

Get Your Ghar Ka Khaana Fix at Soul & Spice Co.
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - IZU
Casual Dining

IZU

Tired of Your Regular Lunch Box? Get Izu’s Bento Box Delivered
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - The Hangout By 1861
Casual Dining

The Hangout By 1861

Hop In For A Chill Pina Colada Sesh At Hangout By 1861 In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - Cravings
Bakeries

Cravings

Check Out This Bakery For Live Cupcake Counters, Gluten-Free Catering & Cake Pops
Golf Course Road
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Sonya Bakery Cafe
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Sonya Bakery Cafe

Cool Down The Delhi Summer With Korean-Style Sweet And Shaved Ice At This Bakery
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Bizibean
Cafes

Bizibean

Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cha Bar
Cafes

Cha Bar

CP's Very Own Cha Bar Is Now In Gurgaon & It's Already Bustling
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Bricks Cafe
Cafes

Bricks Cafe

There's A Cool, LEGO-Inspired Cafe In Gurgaon! Leggo?
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Greek Food & Beyond
Casual Dining

Greek Food & Beyond

Sample Authentic Greek Food At South Point Mall's New Restaurant
DLF Phase - 5
