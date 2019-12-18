Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Kailash Colony
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kailash Colony
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Cafes
Cafes
The Snookhook Cafe
This New & Super Cool Café Should Be Your Next Hangout Spot To Chill At!
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries
Danbro
Kailash Colony Just Got A Stunning New Italian Patisserie!
Kailash Colony
Cafes
Cafes
Fat Jar Cafe
This Insta-Worthy Cafe Changes Their Menu Daily & Sells Homegrown Products
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries
Binge
This European Style Bakery Takes Both Its Dessert & Decor Seriously!
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Juggernaut
Head To This Colourful Restaurant For Crisp Dosas & Comforting Rasam
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sanjha Chulha
Sanjha Chulha For Some Delectable North Indian & Mughlai Food
Kailash Colony
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe 27
Head Over To This Cafe In GK For Some Insane Offers
Kailash Colony
Cafes
Cafes
Big Chill
The Popular Big Chill Cafe
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Fusion Bistro Cafe & Lounge
We're Digging Fusion Bistro For Their European Food And Ambience
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries
Maxim's Bakers
Walk Down Memory Lane At Maxim's In Kailash Colony Market
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Milkshake And Co.
Milkshakes In Unique Cups, Fries In Funky Tins & More: Check Out Milkshake And Co. For A Fun Fix!
Greater Kailash - 1
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Qafila
Make Your Sunday A Fun Day With Ultimate Brunch Buffet At Qafila
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chef & Co.
This Outlet In South Delhi Delivers The Best Old Monk Chicken Tikkas!
East of Kailash
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Oasis Baklawa
Baklava, Flavoured Honey, Nuts, Blended Tea, Candy & More: This New Gem Has Got It All
East of Kailash
Bakeries
Bakeries
Tete-A-Tete
Maggi, Coffee & Brownies: Catch A Quiet Moment At This Cute Bakery In GK!
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
O'Pao
Best Bombay Food In Delhi!
East of Kailash
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Pho King Awesome
Pho King Awesome Is Our New Favourite Asian Place To Order From
Greater Kailash - 1
Street Food
Street Food
Sapna Kachori Wala
#GoHereEatThis: Kachori At The East Of Kailash Community Centre
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mirza
Treat Yourself To Lucknowi & Mughlai Delicacies From Mirza!
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chinese Garage
Dash To This Restaurant In East Of Kailash For Your Noodle Cravings
Bakeries
Bakeries
Dezertfox
Sugar Addicts, Turn To This Sweet Paradise For The Most Enticing Desserts
Greater Kailash - 1
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Zaaika Junction
#GoHereEatThis: Spl. Non Veg Thali At Zaaika Junction, East Of Kailash
East of Kailash
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Dolce Gelato
Delicious Ice-Cream With Natural Flavours!
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
ParaFit
Get #FitAndFull With Healthy Meal & Training Packages Curated For You!
East of Kailash
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Shiv Shakti Vaishno Bhojanalaya
Veg Delights At Shiv Shakti Vaishno Bhojnalaya
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Noshi - Yum Asian Delivery
Little Morsels, All Delicious: Best of Pan-Asian Dining At Your Doorstep
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Kulchas
Love Amritsari Kulchas? Get Them Delivered To Your Doorstep From This Lajpat Nagar Outlet!
East of Kailash
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Laziz Chinese Fast Food
#OrderThis: Butter Chow Mein From Laziz Chinese Fast Food
Have a great recommendation for
Kailash Colony?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE