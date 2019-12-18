Kailash Colony

Cafes
image - The Snookhook Cafe
Cafes

The Snookhook Cafe

This New & Super Cool Café Should Be Your Next Hangout Spot To Chill At!
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
image - Danbro
Bakeries

Danbro

Kailash Colony Just Got A Stunning New Italian Patisserie!
Kailash Colony
Cafes
image - Fat Jar Cafe
Cafes

Fat Jar Cafe

This Insta-Worthy Cafe Changes Their Menu Daily & Sells Homegrown Products
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
image - Binge
Bakeries

Binge

This European Style Bakery Takes Both Its Dessert & Decor Seriously!
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
image - Juggernaut
Casual Dining

Juggernaut

Head To This Colourful Restaurant For Crisp Dosas & Comforting Rasam
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
image - Sanjha Chulha
Casual Dining

Sanjha Chulha

Sanjha Chulha For Some Delectable North Indian & Mughlai Food
Kailash Colony
Cafes
image - Cafe 27
Cafes

Cafe 27

Head Over To This Cafe In GK For Some Insane Offers
Kailash Colony
Cafes
image - Big Chill
Cafes

Big Chill

The Popular Big Chill Cafe
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
image - Fusion Bistro Cafe & Lounge
Casual Dining

Fusion Bistro Cafe & Lounge

We're Digging Fusion Bistro For Their European Food And Ambience
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
image - Maxim's Bakers
Bakeries

Maxim's Bakers

Walk Down Memory Lane At Maxim's In Kailash Colony Market
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Milkshake And Co.
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Milkshake And Co.

Milkshakes In Unique Cups, Fries In Funky Tins & More: Check Out Milkshake And Co. For A Fun Fix!
Greater Kailash - 1
Casual Dining
image - Qafila
Casual Dining

Qafila

Make Your Sunday A Fun Day With Ultimate Brunch Buffet At Qafila
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chef & Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

Chef & Co.

This Outlet In South Delhi Delivers The Best Old Monk Chicken Tikkas!
East of Kailash
Sweet Shops
image - Oasis Baklawa
Sweet Shops

Oasis Baklawa

Baklava, Flavoured Honey, Nuts, Blended Tea, Candy & More: This New Gem Has Got It All
East of Kailash
Bakeries
image - Tete-A-Tete
Bakeries

Tete-A-Tete

Maggi, Coffee & Brownies: Catch A Quiet Moment At This Cute Bakery In GK!
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - O'Pao
Fast Food Restaurants

O'Pao

Best Bombay Food In Delhi!
East of Kailash
Delivery Services
image - Pho King Awesome
Delivery Services

Pho King Awesome

Pho King Awesome Is Our New Favourite Asian Place To Order From
Greater Kailash - 1
Street Food
image - Sapna Kachori Wala
Street Food

Sapna Kachori Wala

#GoHereEatThis: Kachori At The East Of Kailash Community Centre
Casual Dining
image - Mirza
Casual Dining

Mirza

Treat Yourself To Lucknowi & Mughlai Delicacies From Mirza!
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chinese Garage
Fast Food Restaurants

Chinese Garage

Dash To This Restaurant In East Of Kailash For Your Noodle Cravings
Bakeries
image - Dezertfox
Bakeries

Dezertfox

Sugar Addicts, Turn To This Sweet Paradise For The Most Enticing Desserts
Greater Kailash - 1
Delivery Services
image - Zaaika Junction
Delivery Services

Zaaika Junction

#GoHereEatThis: Spl. Non Veg Thali At Zaaika Junction, East Of Kailash
East of Kailash
Dessert Parlours
image - Dolce Gelato
Dessert Parlours

Dolce Gelato

Delicious Ice-Cream With Natural Flavours!
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - ParaFit
Fast Food Restaurants

ParaFit

Get #FitAndFull With Healthy Meal & Training Packages Curated For You!
East of Kailash
Dhabhas
image - Shiv Shakti Vaishno Bhojanalaya
Dhabhas

Shiv Shakti Vaishno Bhojanalaya

Veg Delights At Shiv Shakti Vaishno Bhojnalaya
Delivery Services
image - Noshi - Yum Asian Delivery
Delivery Services

Noshi - Yum Asian Delivery

Little Morsels, All Delicious: Best of Pan-Asian Dining At Your Doorstep
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Kulchas
Fast Food Restaurants

The Kulchas

Love Amritsari Kulchas? Get Them Delivered To Your Doorstep From This Lajpat Nagar Outlet!
East of Kailash
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Laziz Chinese Fast Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Laziz Chinese Fast Food

#OrderThis: Butter Chow Mein From Laziz Chinese Fast Food
