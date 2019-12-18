Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Khel Gaon Marg
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Khel Gaon Marg
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Cafes
Cafes
Minerals
The perfect little pocket-friendly cafe tucked away in Siri Fort
Khel Gaon Marg
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Masala Trail
Head Over To The Masala Trail At Ansal Plaza For The Tastiest Indian Street Food
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jom Jom Malay
Jom Jom Your Way Through Malay Food At This New Restaurant
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kofuku
Chopsticks Out: Kofuku's Here With A World Of Japanese Cuisine
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Taksim
Tuck In At Taksim: This New Joint At Ansal Plaza Is Beautiful
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Sky High
This Rooftop Restaurant In Ansal Plaza Is A Stunner
Khel Gaon Marg
Street Food
Street Food
Delhi 6 Chat Bhandar
Call It Golgappas Or Paani Puri, This Chaat Wala Makes The Best Of Them All
Siri Fort Road
Cafes
Cafes
Flamingo Tea Room & Cakery
Take A Shopping Break With Kit Kat Shakes & Small Bites At This Cafe
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Puppychino Dog Friendly Cafe
Chill With Your Doggo & Indulge In Some Gourmet Food At This Pet Cafe
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Remember Me Cafe
Board Games & Nachos: This Shahpur Jat Cafe Is Perfect For Your Next Date
Cafes
Cafes
The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe
Go For The Rooftop And Stay For The Awesome Bihari Food At Potbelly
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Cravity Cafe
Looking For Good Dim Sums & Wok? Then This Is The Place To Be
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
Bakeries
Smitten Bakery
Chocolate Bars, Cakes & Breads From Smitten Bakery & Patisserie
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sugarama Patisserie
Get Quirky, Fun, And The Best Desserts In Town At Sugarama
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
The Mad Teapot
An Ideal Spot To Hang-Out With Your Bae In This Cold Winter Evening!
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Old Town Cafe
This Lovely Cafe Has Cupcakes @INR 80 And Pot Pies @INR 190
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Ivy & Bean
Get Your Fill of Cafe Fare & Reading at Ivy & Bean
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe 5H By The Kitchen Connect
Rose-Strawberry Cashews Or Chocolate-y English Brittle: We Love This Place's Gourmet Snacks!
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Hearken Cafe
This New Sign Language-Friendly Cafe Is A Co-Working Space Too
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Le ROFL
Le Rofl’s Mushroom Ragout & Kiss Of Melon Is No Laughing Matter
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Diggin
Head To Diggin For Its Stunning Ambience & Comforting Italian Meals
Anand Lok
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Anand Lok
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Red
Some Maggi And Good Coffee At Shahpur Jat's Café Red
Shahpur Jat
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Anandini - The Tea Room
Try Delicate, Unique Blends Of Gourmet Tea At Anandini Tea Room
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Hot Pink Cake Studio
An Edible Sabyasachi Bride?! This Baking Genius Puts Lehnga Borders, Jewels & More On Cakes
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Garden House Cafe & Health Kitchen
It’s Butter Coffee Time: We’ve Never Seen A Better Looking Cafe Doing Healthy Food!
Shahpur Jat
Have a great recommendation for
Khel Gaon Marg?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE