Khel Gaon Marg

Cafes
image - Minerals
Minerals

The perfect little pocket-friendly cafe tucked away in Siri Fort
Khel Gaon Marg
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Masala Trail
The Masala Trail

Head Over To The Masala Trail At Ansal Plaza For The Tastiest Indian Street Food
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
image - Jom Jom Malay
Jom Jom Malay

Jom Jom Your Way Through Malay Food At This New Restaurant
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
image - Kofuku
Kofuku

Chopsticks Out: Kofuku's Here With A World Of Japanese Cuisine
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
image - Taksim
Taksim

Tuck In At Taksim: This New Joint At Ansal Plaza Is Beautiful
Khel Gaon Marg
Casual Dining
image - The Sky High
The Sky High

This Rooftop Restaurant In Ansal Plaza Is A Stunner
Khel Gaon Marg
Street Food
image - Delhi 6 Chat Bhandar
Delhi 6 Chat Bhandar

Call It Golgappas Or Paani Puri, This Chaat Wala Makes The Best Of Them All
Siri Fort Road
Cafes
image - Flamingo Tea Room & Cakery
Flamingo Tea Room & Cakery

Take A Shopping Break With Kit Kat Shakes & Small Bites At This Cafe
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Puppychino Dog Friendly Cafe
Puppychino Dog Friendly Cafe

Chill With Your Doggo & Indulge In Some Gourmet Food At This Pet Cafe
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Remember Me Cafe
Remember Me Cafe

Board Games & Nachos: This Shahpur Jat Cafe Is Perfect For Your Next Date
Cafes
image - The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe
The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe

Go For The Rooftop And Stay For The Awesome Bihari Food At Potbelly
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Cravity Cafe
Cravity Cafe

Looking For Good Dim Sums & Wok? Then This Is The Place To Be
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
image - Smitten Bakery
Smitten Bakery

Chocolate Bars, Cakes & Breads From Smitten Bakery & Patisserie
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
image - Sugarama Patisserie
Sugarama Patisserie

Get Quirky, Fun, And The Best Desserts In Town At Sugarama
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - The Mad Teapot
The Mad Teapot

An Ideal Spot To Hang-Out With Your Bae In This Cold Winter Evening!
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Old Town Cafe
Old Town Cafe

This Lovely Cafe Has Cupcakes @INR 80 And Pot Pies @INR 190
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Ivy & Bean
Ivy & Bean

Get Your Fill of Cafe Fare & Reading at Ivy & Bean
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Cafe 5H By The Kitchen Connect
Cafe 5H By The Kitchen Connect

Rose-Strawberry Cashews Or Chocolate-y English Brittle: We Love This Place's Gourmet Snacks!
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Hearken Cafe
Hearken Cafe

This New Sign Language-Friendly Cafe Is A Co-Working Space Too
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Le ROFL
Le ROFL

Le Rofl’s Mushroom Ragout & Kiss Of Melon Is No Laughing Matter
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Diggin
Diggin

Head To Diggin For Its Stunning Ambience & Comforting Italian Meals
Anand Lok
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Anand Lok
Cafes
image - Cafe Red
Cafe Red

Some Maggi And Good Coffee At Shahpur Jat's Café Red
Shahpur Jat
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Anandini - The Tea Room
Anandini - The Tea Room

Try Delicate, Unique Blends Of Gourmet Tea At Anandini Tea Room
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
image - The Hot Pink Cake Studio
The Hot Pink Cake Studio

An Edible Sabyasachi Bride?! This Baking Genius Puts Lehnga Borders, Jewels & More On Cakes
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Garden House Cafe & Health Kitchen
Garden House Cafe & Health Kitchen

It’s Butter Coffee Time: We’ve Never Seen A Better Looking Cafe Doing Healthy Food!
Shahpur Jat
