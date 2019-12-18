Explore
Laxmi Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Laxmi Nagar
Museums
Art Galleries
Movie Theatres
Cinepolis
Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Laxmi Nagar
Art Galleries
The Thinking Wheel
Artists, Work & Attend Sessions At This Space That Looks Right Out Of The Hills
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Monument
Feroz Shah Kotla
Chasing Djinns: Explore Firoz Shah Kotla
Vikram Nagar
Museums
Shankar's International Dolls Museum
Never A Doll Moment At Shankar’s International Dolls Museum
Museums
National Science Centre
Take The Kids To This Museum For A Fun Day Learning About Science
Pragati Maidan
Museums
National Handicrafts & Handlooms Museum
Choose The National Crafts Museum For A Quiet Moment In The City
Pragati Maidan
Monument
Purana Qila
Purana Qila’s Light And Sound Show Gives You A Crash Course On Delhi's History
Pragati Maidan
Movie Theatres
Cinepolis
Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Shahadra
Auditoriums
Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts
Shri Ram Centre's Garden Canteen Is Good For Both Momos & Monologues
Mandi House
Movie Theatres
Carnival Cinemas
Chilling In Ghaziabad? Check Out This 4-Screen Movie Theatre That Sells Tickets At INR 200
Sahibabad
Libraries
Sahitya Akademi
Sahitya Akademi Bookstore: Cheap-Ing Out All The Literary Richness
Monument
Humayun's Tomb
Enjoy The Sunset, Visit A Dargah & Plan A Day Around Humayun’s Tomb
Nizammudin
Museums
National Gallery Of Modern Art
Heart For Art? Learn Everything About It At This Museum
India Gate
Museums
National War Memorial
Everything You Need To Know About The National War Memorial In Delhi
India Gate
Monument
Red Fort
Catch The Good Old Light And Sound Show At Red Fort
Chandni Chowk
