Laxmi Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Laxmi Nagar

Movie Theatres
image - Cinepolis
Movie Theatres

Cinepolis

Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Laxmi Nagar
Art Galleries
image - The Thinking Wheel
Art Galleries

The Thinking Wheel

Artists, Work & Attend Sessions At This Space That Looks Right Out Of The Hills
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Monument
image - Feroz Shah Kotla
Monument

Feroz Shah Kotla

Chasing Djinns: Explore Firoz Shah Kotla
Vikram Nagar
Museums
image - Shankar's International Dolls Museum
Museums

Shankar's International Dolls Museum

Never A Doll Moment At Shankar’s International Dolls Museum
Museums
image - National Science Centre
Museums

National Science Centre

Take The Kids To This Museum For A Fun Day Learning About Science
Pragati Maidan
Museums
image - National Handicrafts & Handlooms Museum
Museums

National Handicrafts & Handlooms Museum

Choose The National Crafts Museum For A Quiet Moment In The City
Pragati Maidan
Monument
image - Purana Qila
Monument

Purana Qila

Purana Qila’s Light And Sound Show Gives You A Crash Course On Delhi's History
Pragati Maidan
Shahadra
Auditoriums
image - Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts
Auditoriums

Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts

Shri Ram Centre's Garden Canteen Is Good For Both Momos & Monologues
Mandi House
Movie Theatres
image - Carnival Cinemas
Movie Theatres

Carnival Cinemas

Chilling In Ghaziabad? Check Out This 4-Screen Movie Theatre That Sells Tickets At INR 200
Sahibabad
Libraries
image - Sahitya Akademi
Libraries

Sahitya Akademi

Sahitya Akademi Bookstore: Cheap-Ing Out All The Literary Richness
Monument
image - Humayun's Tomb
Monument

Humayun's Tomb

Enjoy The Sunset, Visit A Dargah & Plan A Day Around Humayun’s Tomb
Nizammudin
Museums
image - National Gallery Of Modern Art
Museums

National Gallery Of Modern Art

Heart For Art? Learn Everything About It At This Museum
India Gate
Museums
image - National War Memorial
Museums

National War Memorial

Everything You Need To Know About The National War Memorial In Delhi
India Gate
Monument
image - Red Fort
Monument

Red Fort

Catch The Good Old Light And Sound Show At Red Fort
Chandni Chowk
