Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Laxmi Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Laxmi Nagar
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Street Food
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Delivery Services
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Yellow Chilli
Spend Your Weekend With Your Fam Over Some Amazing Delicacies!
Laxmi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chawla Pure Vegetarian Dillivala
One Can't Miss The Filmy Naan & Jamun Shikanji At This Veg Restaurant
Laxmi Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Mr Chill Out
A Cosy Cafe With Delish Food In Laxmi Nagar
Laxmi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chawla’s Tandoori Junction
Do Try These Crunchy Momos In East Delhi!
Laxmi Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
The Minnions Cafe
One In A Minion: Laxmi Nagar Has A Minion-Themed Cafe & You Have To Check It Out
Laxmi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wow! Momo
Wow! Momo is Every Momo Lover's Haven
Laxmi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bhatia Sweets
Beat The Hunger Pangs At This Breakfast Joint In I.P. Extension
IP Extension
Bakeries
Bakeries
Breadz
Head Out To This Place For Some Freshly Baked Cakes And Various Bakery Items
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bikku Bakes
Stay Near CP Or East Delhi? Call This Home Baker For Brownies & Customised Cakes
Patparganj
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Classic
Midnight Dessert Craving? Head To This Ice Cream Parlour For Sundaes, Soft-Serves & More
Preet Vihar
Cafes
Cafes
Scorpio Cafe
Pocket Friendly Cafe Serving Delicious Food In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Hashtag Waffles
Your Demanding Sweet Tooth Deserves Waffles From This Cafe In Patparganj
Patparganj
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Om Juices & Shakes Corner
Mayur Vihar's Om Juices & Shakes Corner
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sandwich Factory
Head To Sandwich Factory For Jumbo Panini And Cheesy Bruschettas
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Cafes
Cafes
Moustache Coffee
Head Out To This Place Which Serves Amazing Fries!
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pradeep Pav Bhaji
Savour Pav Bhaji, Paneer Pulao & More At This Mayur Vihar Eatery
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Street Food
Street Food
Bhandari Momos Hut
Live In Mayur Vihar Or Nearby? Dig Into These Delish Momos
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Neel Giri's
If You Still Haven’t, Try The Dosa & Thali At Neelgiri’s
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Waffle Co.
Craving Pancakes? Check Out The Waffle Co. In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Bakeries
Bakeries
36 Lebzelter
This Cozy Place In Mayur Vihar Is For Amazing Cakes & Cupcakes
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Senorita's
Burgers, Sandwiches & More At This Cafe In Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Under INR 200
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Cafes
Cafes
Freakin Beans
Freakin Beans’ Coffee @INR 60 Is A Mayur Vihar Legend
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Delhi Munchery
Shawarmas, Keema Pav & Rolls: This Mayur Vihar Eatery Has The Broke Students’ Vote
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sonu Juice Corner
Quench Your Thirst With Fresh Fruit Juice, Shakes & More From This Shop
Patparganj
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sandwichai
Keep Those Evening Burger Cravings In Check At Sandwichai, Mayur Vihar - 1
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Bakeries
Bakeries
Unique Pastry Shop
From Pastries & Cookies To Dhokla Sandwich, This Bakery Does It All
Patparganj
Have a great recommendation for
Laxmi Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE