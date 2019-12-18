Laxmi Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Laxmi Nagar

Casual Dining
image - The Yellow Chilli
Casual Dining

The Yellow Chilli

Spend Your Weekend With Your Fam Over Some Amazing Delicacies!
Laxmi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chawla Pure Vegetarian Dillivala
Fast Food Restaurants

Chawla Pure Vegetarian Dillivala

One Can't Miss The Filmy Naan & Jamun Shikanji At This Veg Restaurant
Laxmi Nagar
Cafes
image - Mr Chill Out
Cafes

Mr Chill Out

A Cosy Cafe With Delish Food In Laxmi Nagar
Laxmi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chawla’s Tandoori Junction
Fast Food Restaurants

Chawla’s Tandoori Junction

Do Try These Crunchy Momos In East Delhi!
Laxmi Nagar
Cafes
image - The Minnions Cafe
Cafes

The Minnions Cafe

One In A Minion: Laxmi Nagar Has A Minion-Themed Cafe & You Have To Check It Out
Laxmi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wow! Momo
Fast Food Restaurants

Wow! Momo

Wow! Momo is Every Momo Lover's Haven
Laxmi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bhatia Sweets
Fast Food Restaurants

Bhatia Sweets

Beat The Hunger Pangs At This Breakfast Joint In I.P. Extension
IP Extension
Bakeries
image - Breadz
Bakeries

Breadz

Head Out To This Place For Some Freshly Baked Cakes And Various Bakery Items
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Bakeries
image - Bikku Bakes
Bakeries

Bikku Bakes

Stay Near CP Or East Delhi? Call This Home Baker For Brownies & Customised Cakes
Patparganj
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Classic
Fast Food Restaurants

Classic

Midnight Dessert Craving? Head To This Ice Cream Parlour For Sundaes, Soft-Serves & More
Preet Vihar
Cafes
image - Scorpio Cafe
Cafes

Scorpio Cafe

Pocket Friendly Cafe Serving Delicious Food In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Dessert Parlours
image - Hashtag Waffles
Dessert Parlours

Hashtag Waffles

Your Demanding Sweet Tooth Deserves Waffles From This Cafe In Patparganj
Patparganj
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Om Juices & Shakes Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Om Juices & Shakes Corner

Mayur Vihar's Om Juices & Shakes Corner
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sandwich Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Sandwich Factory

Head To Sandwich Factory For Jumbo Panini And Cheesy Bruschettas
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Cafes
image - Moustache Coffee
Cafes

Moustache Coffee

Head Out To This Place Which Serves Amazing Fries!
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pradeep Pav Bhaji
Fast Food Restaurants

Pradeep Pav Bhaji

Savour Pav Bhaji, Paneer Pulao & More At This Mayur Vihar Eatery
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Street Food
image - Bhandari Momos Hut
Street Food

Bhandari Momos Hut

Live In Mayur Vihar Or Nearby? Dig Into These Delish Momos
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Neel Giri's
Fast Food Restaurants

Neel Giri's

If You Still Haven’t, Try The Dosa & Thali At Neelgiri’s
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
image - The Waffle Co.
Dessert Parlours

The Waffle Co.

Craving Pancakes? Check Out The Waffle Co. In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Bakeries
image - 36 Lebzelter
Bakeries

36 Lebzelter

This Cozy Place In Mayur Vihar Is For Amazing Cakes & Cupcakes
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Senorita's
Fast Food Restaurants

Senorita's

Burgers, Sandwiches & More At This Cafe In Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Under INR 200
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Cafes
image - Freakin Beans
Cafes

Freakin Beans

Freakin Beans’ Coffee @INR 60 Is A Mayur Vihar Legend
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Delhi Munchery
Fast Food Restaurants

The Delhi Munchery

Shawarmas, Keema Pav & Rolls: This Mayur Vihar Eatery Has The Broke Students’ Vote
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Sonu Juice Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Sonu Juice Corner

Quench Your Thirst With Fresh Fruit Juice, Shakes & More From This Shop
Patparganj
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sandwichai
Fast Food Restaurants

Sandwichai

Keep Those Evening Burger Cravings In Check At Sandwichai, Mayur Vihar - 1
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Bakeries
image - Unique Pastry Shop
Bakeries

Unique Pastry Shop

From Pastries & Cookies To Dhokla Sandwich, This Bakery Does It All
Patparganj
