Lodhi Colony
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Lodhi Colony
Spas
Hair and Makeup Artist
The Powder Room
At-Home Hair and Make-up Services from The Powder Room
Lodhi Colony
Looks Unisex Salon
Party Emergency? Looks Salon Will Give You That Smokey Eye Look In Under 30 Minutes
Khan Market
BloBar
No Bad Hair Days: These 5 Hairstyles Are Giving Us #StyleGoals All Of This Season
Defence Colony
Masah Spa
Knead The Stress & Pamper Yourself With A Relaxing Spa And Massage At Masah Spa
Defence Colony
Sunflower Beauty Parlour
Eyebrows on Fleek: Threading and More at Sunflower
Simrann's
Make Simrann's Your New Go-To Place For Manis & Pedis
Defence Colony
Magnifique
Get Luxurious Pedicures, Facials & Makeovers At Magnifique
Defence Colony
Audrey Salon & Spa
This Little Salon In Santushti Complex Has Taken Away Our Hearts
Chanakyapuri
Noir
Trust Issues With Hairstylists? The Crew At This New Salon Will Give You Exactly What You Ask For
Chanakyapuri
ESPA - The Leela Palace
Treat Yourself To Deep Tissue Massages & Organic Meals At This Luxury Spa
Chanakyapuri
Aakriti Kochar Makeup
Tying The Knot? Ladies, Aakriti Kochar Is All About Subtle Wedding Makeup
Greater Kailash - 1
Zehen
Successfully Escape City Life at Zehen
New Friends Colony
Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa
This Hair Treatment At Rossano Ferreti Spa Showed Immediate Results
Friends Colony
Toni & Guy
Look Fabulous With A Great Trim And The Best Nail Job At Toni & Guy
Green Park
Geetanjali Salon
A 'Nails & Hair Spa' Kinda Day: This Salon Offers Some Excellent Services
Green Park
Geetanjali Salon
Go To Olive At Geetanjali Salon For Eyebrow Threading
East of Kailash
Makeup By Shweta Batra
Want That Perfect Make Up Artist This Shaadi Season? Look No Further
Safdarjung
Ash & Neil
Now Pamper Yourself At This Luxurious Salon In East Of Kailash
East of Kailash
Sohum Nails
Pretty Nails FTW! Get Your Nails Done From This Nail Art Studio In GK
Greater Kailash - 1
Claw Nails
Need A Mani-Pedi? Check Out Claw Nails At GK1
Ambika Pillai
Get A Haircut, Highlights Or Learn To Do It All Like A Pro At Ambika Pillai Salons
South Extension - 2
