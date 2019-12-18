Explore
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Hidden Gem
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Casual Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Street Food
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Bakeries
Bakeries
36 Lebzelter
This Cozy Place In Mayur Vihar Is For Amazing Cakes & Cupcakes
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Waffle Co.
Craving Pancakes? Check Out The Waffle Co. In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Classic Ice Cream Cafe
This Mayur Vihar Cafe Offers A Variety Of Waffles With Ice Cream
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Delhi Munchery
Shawarmas, Keema Pav & Rolls: This Mayur Vihar Eatery Has The Broke Students' Vote
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Neel Giri's
If You Still Haven't, Try The Dosa & Thali At Neelgiri's
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
South Indian Hot Chips
Like Chips? Try The Jackfruit, Karela & Pepper Banana Ones Here
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Cafes
Cafes
Freakin Beans
Freakin Beans' Coffee @INR 60 Is A Mayur Vihar Legend
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sandwich Factory
Head To Sandwich Factory For Jumbo Panini And Cheesy Bruschettas
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Cafes
Cafes
Moustache Coffee
Head Out To This Place Which Serves Amazing Fries!
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pradeep Pav Bhaji
Savour Pav Bhaji, Paneer Pulao & More At This Mayur Vihar Eatery
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Om Juices & Shakes Corner
Mayur Vihar's Om Juices & Shakes Corner
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Bakeries
Bakeries
Breadz
Head Out To This Place For Some Freshly Baked Cakes And Various Bakery Items
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Street Food
Street Food
Ankit Snacks Corner
A New Destination For Chaaps At This Little Outlet In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bikku Bakes
Stay Near CP Or East Delhi? Call This Home Baker For Brownies & Customised Cakes
Patparganj
Street Food
Street Food
Bhandari Momos Hut
Live In Mayur Vihar Or Nearby? Dig Into These Delish Momos
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Senorita's
Burgers, Sandwiches & More At This Cafe In Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Under INR 200
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sandwichai
Keep Those Evening Burger Cravings In Check At Sandwichai, Mayur Vihar - 1
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bhatia Sweets
Beat The Hunger Pangs At This Breakfast Joint In I.P. Extension
IP Extension
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mitra Di Chaap
Spicy & Creamy Chaap At This Eatery Cannot Be Missed!
Mayapuri Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Hashtag Waffles
Your Demanding Sweet Tooth Deserves Waffles From This Cafe In Patparganj
Patparganj
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sky Wok - Park Inn By Radisson
In Love With Authentic Chinese Food? Then Be Sure To Check Out This Place
Patparganj
Bakeries
Bakeries
Unique Pastry Shop
From Pastries & Cookies To Dhokla Sandwich, This Bakery Does It All
Patparganj
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sonu Juice Corner
Quench Your Thirst With Fresh Fruit Juice, Shakes & More From This Shop
Patparganj
Cafes
Cafes
Scorpio Cafe
Pocket Friendly Cafe Serving Delicious Food In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Bakeries
Bakeries
D Brown Affairs
Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Delish Cakes, Cupcakes & More From This Bakery
Patparganj
Cafes
Cafes
Bookss & Beanss Cafe
Read, Eat & Drink: Visit Bookss & Beanss Cafe In Mayur Vihar For A Good Time
Patparganj
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wow! Momo
Wow! Momo is Every Momo Lover's Haven
Laxmi Nagar
