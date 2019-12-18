Mayur Vihar Phase - 1

Bakeries
image - 36 Lebzelter
Bakeries

36 Lebzelter

This Cozy Place In Mayur Vihar Is For Amazing Cakes & Cupcakes
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
image - The Waffle Co.
Dessert Parlours

The Waffle Co.

Craving Pancakes? Check Out The Waffle Co. In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
image - Classic Ice Cream Cafe
Dessert Parlours

Classic Ice Cream Cafe

This Mayur Vihar Cafe Offers A Variety Of Waffles With Ice Cream
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Delhi Munchery
Fast Food Restaurants

The Delhi Munchery

Shawarmas, Keema Pav & Rolls: This Mayur Vihar Eatery Has The Broke Students’ Vote
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Neel Giri's
Fast Food Restaurants

Neel Giri's

If You Still Haven’t, Try The Dosa & Thali At Neelgiri’s
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - South Indian Hot Chips
Fast Food Restaurants

South Indian Hot Chips

Like Chips? Try The Jackfruit, Karela & Pepper Banana Ones Here
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Cafes
image - Freakin Beans
Cafes

Freakin Beans

Freakin Beans’ Coffee @INR 60 Is A Mayur Vihar Legend
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sandwich Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Sandwich Factory

Head To Sandwich Factory For Jumbo Panini And Cheesy Bruschettas
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Cafes
image - Moustache Coffee
Cafes

Moustache Coffee

Head Out To This Place Which Serves Amazing Fries!
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pradeep Pav Bhaji
Fast Food Restaurants

Pradeep Pav Bhaji

Savour Pav Bhaji, Paneer Pulao & More At This Mayur Vihar Eatery
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Om Juices & Shakes Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Om Juices & Shakes Corner

Mayur Vihar's Om Juices & Shakes Corner
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Bakeries
image - Breadz
Bakeries

Breadz

Head Out To This Place For Some Freshly Baked Cakes And Various Bakery Items
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Street Food
image - Ankit Snacks Corner
Street Food

Ankit Snacks Corner

A New Destination For Chaaps At This Little Outlet In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Bakeries
image - Bikku Bakes
Bakeries

Bikku Bakes

Stay Near CP Or East Delhi? Call This Home Baker For Brownies & Customised Cakes
Patparganj
Street Food
image - Bhandari Momos Hut
Street Food

Bhandari Momos Hut

Live In Mayur Vihar Or Nearby? Dig Into These Delish Momos
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Senorita's
Fast Food Restaurants

Senorita's

Burgers, Sandwiches & More At This Cafe In Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Under INR 200
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sandwichai
Fast Food Restaurants

Sandwichai

Keep Those Evening Burger Cravings In Check At Sandwichai, Mayur Vihar - 1
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bhatia Sweets
Fast Food Restaurants

Bhatia Sweets

Beat The Hunger Pangs At This Breakfast Joint In I.P. Extension
IP Extension
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mitra Di Chaap
Fast Food Restaurants

Mitra Di Chaap

Spicy & Creamy Chaap At This Eatery Cannot Be Missed!
Mayapuri Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
image - Hashtag Waffles
Dessert Parlours

Hashtag Waffles

Your Demanding Sweet Tooth Deserves Waffles From This Cafe In Patparganj
Patparganj
Casual Dining
image - Sky Wok - Park Inn By Radisson
Casual Dining

Sky Wok - Park Inn By Radisson

In Love With Authentic Chinese Food? Then Be Sure To Check Out This Place
Patparganj
Bakeries
image - Unique Pastry Shop
Bakeries

Unique Pastry Shop

From Pastries & Cookies To Dhokla Sandwich, This Bakery Does It All
Patparganj
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Sonu Juice Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Sonu Juice Corner

Quench Your Thirst With Fresh Fruit Juice, Shakes & More From This Shop
Patparganj
Cafes
image - Scorpio Cafe
Cafes

Scorpio Cafe

Pocket Friendly Cafe Serving Delicious Food In Mayur Vihar
Mayur Vihar Phase - 2
Bakeries
image - D Brown Affairs
Bakeries

D Brown Affairs

Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Delish Cakes, Cupcakes & More From This Bakery
Patparganj
Cafes
image - Bookss & Beanss Cafe
Cafes

Bookss & Beanss Cafe

Read, Eat & Drink: Visit Bookss & Beanss Cafe In Mayur Vihar For A Good Time
Patparganj
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wow! Momo
Fast Food Restaurants

Wow! Momo

Wow! Momo is Every Momo Lover's Haven
Laxmi Nagar
