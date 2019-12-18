Explore
MG Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in MG Road
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Casual Dining
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
The Belgian Fries Company
Fast Food Restaurants
The Belgian Fries Company
We Found A Place Solely Dedicated To Fries In G-Town & We're In Love!
MG Road
Karim's
Casual Dining
Karim's
Not Just Kebabs: Karim's Is Having A Seafood Fest At Their Newest Outlet
MG Road
Cafes
Cafes
Routine Affair
A Stunning Rooftop & Meaty Burgers: This New Restaurant Is An Insta Dream Come True
Ghitorni
Cafe We
Cafes
Cafe We
An Ecstasy Of Design And Food At MG Road
MG Road
Le Chaat Factory
Food Trucks
Le Chaat Factory
Drop By This Small Fusion Cafe Along With Mind Blowing Sweet Shop
MG Road
Cafes
Cafes
Mangaful Cafe
We Found 3,000 Manga Comics & The Fluffiest Pancakes Ever At This Cafe
MG Road
Quotes Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants
Quotes Cafe
This Hidden Café In Sultanpur Reminds Us Of Pop Tate's From Archies!
Chhattarpur
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Connect
Cafe Connect Is The Neighbourhood Cafe That Vasant Kunj Has Always Needed
Vasant Kunj
Beijing Street
Delivery Services
Beijing Street
Just A Call Away, Beijing Street Is The Quick-fix To All Your Chinese Cravings
Vasant Kunj
Roti Boti
Delivery Services
Roti Boti
All Day {and Night} Food Delivery from Roti Boti
Vasant Kunj
Parantha's N More
Fast Food Restaurants
Parantha's N More
If Hunger Strikes While On A Drive, Stop At Paranthas And More For Snacks
Vasant Kunj
Paranthas N More
Fast Food Restaurants
Paranthas N More
Late Night Parathas & Rajma At Parathas N More
Vasant Kunj
Biryani Ishqq
Casual Dining
Biryani Ishqq
Do Not Miss The Flavoursome Mughlai & Lahori Biryani From This Eatery
Bakeries
Bakeries
Mystical Bundle
Picture Perfect Homemade Cakes By Mystical Bundle Have Our Hearts
Chhattarpur
Cafes
Cafes
Serendipity
Chattarpur's Serendipity Store Now Has A Gorgeous Rooftop Cafe
Juanapur
Lettuce Eat
Delivery Services
Lettuce Eat
Get Late-Night Homestyle Food Delivered from Lettuce Eat
Chhattarpur
Hawkers
Fast Food Restaurants
Hawkers
Hawkers For Those Winter-Evening Plates Of Steaming Chinese
Vasant Kunj
Sugar Treats
Bakeries
Sugar Treats
Cakes, Cupcakes & More: This Bakery In South Delhi Is A Hidden Gem You Should Explore
Chhattarpur
Shree Nivedhyam
Fast Food Restaurants
Shree Nivedhyam
Love South Indian Food? Must Check Out This Place In Chhatarpur
Chhattarpur
Tipu Sultan
Fast Food Restaurants
Tipu Sultan
Tipu Sultan: Mughlai Lunches Done Right
Vasant Kunj
Kebab Gali
Casual Dining
Kebab Gali
Mughlai Feasting with Kebab Gali
Vasant Kunj
The Melting Pot Tiffins
Delivery Services
The Melting Pot Tiffins
Nine Cuisines, One Tiffin: Take Your Pick & Get Sumptuous Food Delivered
Chhattarpur
