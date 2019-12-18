MG Road

Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Belgian Fries Company
Fast Food Restaurants

The Belgian Fries Company

We Found A Place Solely Dedicated To Fries In G-Town & We're In Love!
MG Road
Casual Dining
image - Karim's
Casual Dining

Karim's

Not Just Kebabs: Karim's Is Having A Seafood Fest At Their Newest Outlet
MG Road
Cafes
image - Routine Affair
Cafes

Routine Affair

A Stunning Rooftop & Meaty Burgers: This New Restaurant Is An Insta Dream Come True
Ghitorni
Cafes
image - Cafe We
Cafes

Cafe We

An Ecstasy Of Design And Food At MG Road
MG Road
Food Trucks
image - Le Chaat Factory
Food Trucks

Le Chaat Factory

Drop By This Small Fusion Cafe Along With Mind Blowing Sweet Shop
MG Road
Cafes
image - Mangaful Cafe
Cafes

Mangaful Cafe

We Found 3,000 Manga Comics & The Fluffiest Pancakes Ever At This Cafe
MG Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Quotes Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Quotes Cafe

This Hidden Café In Sultanpur Reminds Us Of Pop Tate's From Archies!
Chhattarpur
Cafes
image - Cafe Connect
Cafes

Cafe Connect

Cafe Connect Is The Neighbourhood Cafe That Vasant Kunj Has Always Needed
Vasant Kunj
Delivery Services
image - Beijing Street
Delivery Services

Beijing Street

Just A Call Away, Beijing Street Is The Quick-fix To All Your Chinese Cravings
Vasant Kunj
Delivery Services
image - Roti Boti
Delivery Services

Roti Boti

All Day {and Night} Food Delivery from Roti Boti
Vasant Kunj
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Parantha's N More
Fast Food Restaurants

Parantha's N More

If Hunger Strikes While On A Drive, Stop At Paranthas And More For Snacks
Vasant Kunj
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Paranthas N More
Fast Food Restaurants

Paranthas N More

Late Night Parathas & Rajma At Parathas N More
Vasant Kunj
Casual Dining
image - Biryani Ishqq
Casual Dining

Biryani Ishqq

Do Not Miss The Flavoursome Mughlai & Lahori Biryani From This Eatery
Bakeries
image - Mystical Bundle
Bakeries

Mystical Bundle

Picture Perfect Homemade Cakes By Mystical Bundle Have Our Hearts
Chhattarpur
Cafes
image - Serendipity
Cafes

Serendipity

Chattarpur's Serendipity Store Now Has A Gorgeous Rooftop Cafe
Juanapur
Delivery Services
image - Lettuce Eat
Delivery Services

Lettuce Eat

Get Late-Night Homestyle Food Delivered from Lettuce Eat
Chhattarpur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hawkers
Fast Food Restaurants

Hawkers

Hawkers For Those Winter-Evening Plates Of Steaming Chinese
Vasant Kunj
Bakeries
image - Sugar Treats
Bakeries

Sugar Treats

Cakes, Cupcakes & More: This Bakery In South Delhi Is A Hidden Gem You Should Explore
Chhattarpur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shree Nivedhyam
Fast Food Restaurants

Shree Nivedhyam

Love South Indian Food? Must Check Out This Place In Chhatarpur
Chhattarpur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tipu Sultan
Fast Food Restaurants

Tipu Sultan

Tipu Sultan: Mughlai Lunches Done Right
Vasant Kunj
Casual Dining
image - Kebab Gali
Casual Dining

Kebab Gali

Mughlai Feasting with Kebab Gali
Vasant Kunj
Delivery Services
image - The Melting Pot Tiffins
Delivery Services

The Melting Pot Tiffins

Nine Cuisines, One Tiffin: Take Your Pick & Get Sumptuous Food Delivered
Chhattarpur
