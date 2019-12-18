Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
New Friends Colony
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New Friends Colony
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Salons
Spas
Hair and Makeup Artist
Spas
Spas
Zehen
Successfully Escape City Life at Zehen
New Friends Colony
Salons
Salons
TONI & GUY
Head To TONI&GUY For A Colourful Hair Makeover This Summer
New Friends Colony
Salons
Salons
Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa
This Hair Treatment At Rossano Ferreti Spa Showed Immediate Results
Friends Colony
Salons
Salons
Geetanjali Salon
Go To Olive At Geetanjali Salon For Eyebrow Threading
East of Kailash
Salons
Salons
Ash & Neil
Now Pamper Yourself At This Luxurious Salon In East Of Kailash
East of Kailash
Salons
Salons
Make-Up Studio
Love Full Eyelashes & Poppin' Cheekbones? This Make-up Brand Can Be Your BFF
Kalkaji
Salons
Salons
Magnifique
Get Luxurious Pedicures, Facials & Makeovers At Magnifique
Defence Colony
Spas
Spas
Masah Spa
Knead The Stress & Pamper Yourself With A Relaxing Spa And Massage At Masah Spa
Defence Colony
Hair and Makeup Artist
Hair and Makeup Artist
Sohni Juneja
Sohni J For That Perfect Make-Up On Your Big Day
Greater Kailash - 1
Salons
Salons
Simrann's
Make Simrann's Your New Go-To Place For Manis & Pedis
Defence Colony
Salons
Salons
Toni & Guy
Here Are The 3 Things That We Can Always Rely On Toni & Guy For
Greater Kailash - 1
Hair and Makeup Artist
Hair and Makeup Artist
Aakriti Kochar Makeup
Tying The Knot? Ladies, Aakriti Kochar Is All About Subtle Wedding Makeup
Greater Kailash - 1
Salons
Salons
Lucullan Studios
Lucullan Studios: The First Ultra-Luxury Salon In Gk!
Greater Kailash - 1
Salons
Salons
Elvis & Reema Salon
Visit Elvis & Reema Salon For The Perfect Makeover!
Greater Kailash - 1
Salons
Salons
Sohum Nails
Pretty Nails FTW! Get Your Nails Done From This Nail Art Studio In GK
Greater Kailash - 1
Spas
Spas
Elle Salon & Spa
Elle Salon & Spa Gives New Meaning To 'Flower Power'
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Salons
Salons
Claw Nails
Need A Mani-Pedi? Check Out Claw Nails At GK1
Salons
Salons
BloBar
No Bad Hair Days: These 5 Hairstyles Are Giving Us #StyleGoals All Of This Season
Defence Colony
Spas
Spas
Spazzo - Crowne Plaza
Head To Spazzo For A Rejuvenating Waterbed Massage & Milky Facial
Okhla Phase - 1
Salons
Salons
Toni & Guy
The Next Time You Go For A Facial, Ask For Comfort Zone
Greater Kailash - 2
Salons
Salons
F Salon India
3 Summer Treatments To Indulge In At F Salon
Greater Kailash - 2
Have a great recommendation for
New Friends Colony?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE