New Friends Colony
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New Friends Colony
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Monginis
This Legendary Cake Shop Promises Fresh Cakes, Swiss Rolls & More!
New Friends Colony
Parsa's
J&K's Largest Food Chain Is Now In New Friends Colony!
New Friends Colony
Casa Dulce De Nuria
Check Out This Bakery Eggless Chocolate Orange Cake, Cheesecake & More
New Friends Colony
Nazeer Delicacies
Chow Down On Changezi Chicken At Nazeer Delicacies
New Friends Colony
Ssence - A Culinary Showcase
Head To SSence In NFC For A Healthy Brunch With Your Fam
New Friends Colony
Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta
This Ice Cream Cake At Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta Is To Die For
New Friends Colony
Sab Ke Khatir
Hungry At 3AM But Not A Fan Of Maggi? Then Visit This Place For Late-Night Tikkas & Rolls
New Friends Colony
Al Bake
3 Other Things to Order at Al Bake
New Friends Colony
Carnatic Cafe
Dosa Lover's, Carnatic Cafe Will Ensure That Keep Coming Back For More!
New Friends Colony
Chik-Chow
Get Your Chinjabi & Butter Chicken Fix From Chik Chow
Tamura
Indulge in Authentic Homestyle Japanese at Tamura
Friends Colony
Shree Rathnam
Stop By This Place For Some Appetizing Dosas!
Friends Colony
Shish Shawarma
Visit Shish Shawarma In NFC For Authentic Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel And Pita Bread
Friends Colony
Arvind Ji
Call Arvindji to Cater for Your Dinner Parties
East of Kailash
Indish
Butter Chicken Samosas & Spinach Halwa: Eat Like Royalty At This New Mughal Joint
Friends Colony
Jaatre
This Bengaluru Guy’s Yummy Homemade Ice Creams Are Served In Coconut Shells
Purani Dilli Restaurant
Get Your Fill of Haleem at Purani Dilli Restaurant
Zakir Nagar
Chiang Fast Food
Great Chinese Street Food To Gorge On
Jasola
Vadapav Junction
Vadapav Junction Has Some Delish Vada Pavs On Order
East of Kailash
Sinyora's
Ravioli Made Easy by Sinyora’s
East of Kailash
Asian Haus
Winner Winner, Sushi Dinner: Call Asian Haus & Sushi Haus
Sushi Haus
Winner Winner, Sushi Dinner: Call Asian Haus & Sushi Haus
East of Kailash
Samosa's Authentic Indian Food
Samosa's Authentic Indian Food In Lajpat Nagar-4 Is Serving Stuffed Samosas That You'll Love
Lajpat Nagar - 4
Kakaji Corner
Sumptuous Chole Bhature For Your Desi Binge
Lajpat Nagar - 4
New Bharat Sweets Corner
Drop By This Sweet Shop For Coconut Burfi, Sev Burfi & Pineapple Barfi
Lajpat Nagar - 2
Lhasa Restaurant
#LBBBestOf: Steaming Hot Thukpa In Delhi
East of Kailash
Vamos Momos
Pan Fried Momos & Schezwan Momos From This Delivery Spot In South Delhi
East of Kailash
Tibet Kitchen
#LBBBestOf: Steaming Hot Thukpa In Delhi
Lajpat Nagar - 4
Hammad Chicken Biryani
Non-Vegetarians Pay Attention! Head To Jamia Nagar For The Best Biryani And Nihari!
Zakir Nagar
