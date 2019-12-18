New Friends Colony

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New Friends Colony

Bakeries
Monginis

This Legendary Cake Shop Promises Fresh Cakes, Swiss Rolls & More!
Casual Dining
Parsa's

J&K's Largest Food Chain Is Now In New Friends Colony!
Bakeries
Casa Dulce De Nuria

Check Out This Bakery Eggless Chocolate Orange Cake, Cheesecake & More
Casual Dining
Nazeer Delicacies

Chow Down On Changezi Chicken At Nazeer Delicacies
Fine Dining
Ssence - A Culinary Showcase

Head To SSence In NFC For A Healthy Brunch With Your Fam
Bakeries
Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta

This Ice Cream Cake At Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta Is To Die For
Fast Food Restaurants
Sab Ke Khatir

Hungry At 3AM But Not A Fan Of Maggi? Then Visit This Place For Late-Night Tikkas & Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants
Al Bake

3 Other Things to Order at Al Bake
Cafes
Carnatic Cafe

Dosa Lover's, Carnatic Cafe Will Ensure That Keep Coming Back For More!
Delivery Services
Chik-Chow

Get Your Chinjabi & Butter Chicken Fix From Chik Chow
Casual Dining
Tamura

Indulge in Authentic Homestyle Japanese at Tamura
Fast Food Restaurants
Shree Rathnam

Stop By This Place For Some Appetizing Dosas!
Fast Food Restaurants
Shish Shawarma

Visit Shish Shawarma In NFC For Authentic Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel And Pita Bread
Home Caterers
Arvind Ji

Call Arvindji to Cater for Your Dinner Parties
Delivery Services
Indish

Butter Chicken Samosas & Spinach Halwa: Eat Like Royalty At This New Mughal Joint
Dessert Parlours
Jaatre

This Bengaluru Guy’s Yummy Homemade Ice Creams Are Served In Coconut Shells
Fast Food Restaurants
Purani Dilli Restaurant

Get Your Fill of Haleem at Purani Dilli Restaurant
Delivery Services
Chiang Fast Food

Great Chinese Street Food To Gorge On
Delivery Services
Vadapav Junction

Vadapav Junction Has Some Delish Vada Pavs On Order
Delivery Services
Sinyora's

Ravioli Made Easy by Sinyora’s
Delivery Services
Asian Haus

Winner Winner, Sushi Dinner: Call Asian Haus & Sushi Haus
Delivery Services
Sushi Haus

Winner Winner, Sushi Dinner: Call Asian Haus & Sushi Haus
Fast Food Restaurants
Samosa's Authentic Indian Food

Samosa's Authentic Indian Food In Lajpat Nagar-4 Is Serving Stuffed Samosas That You'll Love
Fast Food Restaurants
Kakaji Corner

Sumptuous Chole Bhature For Your Desi Binge
Sweet Shops
New Bharat Sweets Corner

Drop By This Sweet Shop For Coconut Burfi, Sev Burfi & Pineapple Barfi
Fast Food Restaurants
Lhasa Restaurant

#LBBBestOf: Steaming Hot Thukpa In Delhi
Fast Food Restaurants
Vamos Momos

Pan Fried Momos & Schezwan Momos From This Delivery Spot In South Delhi
Fast Food Restaurants
Tibet Kitchen

#LBBBestOf: Steaming Hot Thukpa In Delhi
Fast Food Restaurants
Hammad Chicken Biryani

Non-Vegetarians Pay Attention! Head To Jamia Nagar For The Best Biryani And Nihari!
