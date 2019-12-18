Explore
New Friends Colony
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New Friends Colony
Homestays
The Suryaa
Relax, Take It Easy: Hit Up This Spa At The Suryaa For A Therapeutic Session
New Friends Colony
Okhla Bird Sanctuary
Have Only A Few Hours To Spare? Fly To Okhla Bird Sanctuary For A Quick Escape From The City
Noida
Bloom Rooms
Bloomrooms: Budget Stay Woos with Its Cheery Whites and Yellows
Jungpura
Colonel's Retreat
This Retreat In Defence Colony Is A Refuge From The City Chaos
Bungalow 99
Extended Family Visiting? Lodge Them At This Gorgeous House In Defence Colony
Defence Colony
The Lodhi
#LBBStaycations: Pick The Lodhi For A Luxurious Weekend
Lodhi Road
The Oberoi
Stock Up Your Liquor Collection With This American Bourbon Whiskey
Golf Links
National Zoological Park
Drop By The Delhi Zoo For A Fun Time With The Fam & A Dose Of Nostalgia
Pragati Maidan
Devna Bed & Breakfast
Three Bedrooms and all Amenities Modern at Devna B&B
Sundar Nagar
