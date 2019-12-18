Palam Vihar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Palam Vihar

Barbeque Nation

Barbecue Nation Now In Palam Vihar!
Palam Vihar
Green Chick Chop

Feeling Lazy? Try Out Green Chick Chop's Ready-To-Eat Dinner Options
Palam Vihar
Tau's Cafe And Lassi Bar

Try Tau’s Café And Lassi Bar, Gurgaon For Authentic Punjabi Cuisine
Palam Vihar
Curry Company

Curry Company Are Experts At Delivering North Indian Goodness To Your Doorstep
Sector 23
Caddyshack: Cafe By The Greens

A Round Of Golf, Flatbread Pizza & Sizzling Brownie: Plan A Sunday At Caddyshack
Sector 23
KC

Hit Up Kitchen Caboodle For Delectable Afghani, Malai & More Kinds Of Momos
Sector 22
Mr. Sandwiches

This Little Spot Offers Varieties Of Sandwiches At Affordable Price
Sector 22
Food Court - Candor Techspace

Multi Cuisine Food Court At Candor In G-Town
Live Wok

Now You Can Enjoy Healthy Asian Street Food Without Leaving G-Town
Gurgaon
Tea Halt

Pair Your Cup Of Chai With A Chocolate Sandwich At This Tea Room & Cafe
Gurgaon
Eggers Madhouse

Vegetarian Delicacies At Eggers Madhouse
A Piece Of Paris

Macarons, Zucchini Cake Or Madeleines, We Love The Baked Goodies At A Piece Of Paris
Gurgaon
Westeross

You Know Nothing If You Haven't Checked Out Gurgaon's Newest Cafe, Westeross, Yet
Gurgaon
PiccoLicko

Must-Try: The Italian Gelato At PiccoLicko In DLF Galleria
Udyog Vihar
Karim's

Treat Yourself With Some Nice Mughlai Vegetarian Delicacies At Karim's
Sector 13
Konetto Pizza

Never Had Gulab Jamun Cheesecake In A Cone? It's Time You Went To Konetto
Sector 14
Singh Chicken Corner

Find Amazing Non Vegetarian Specials At This Tucked Away Dhaba In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Special French Omelet

This Little Food Spot Is Definitely The King Of Omelettes
Sector 4
Thaggu Ke Laddu

Kanpur's Famous And Oldest Sweet Shop Has Opened Up In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Captain's Table

With Cream Rolls & Naan Khatai Biscuits, Nostalgia Is On The Menu At This Bakery
Sector 14
Koolchas

This Place In Huda Market Serves 9 Types Of Kulchas & Customizable Kulfis!
Sector 14
Organic Studio

Organic Street Food? Feast On Healthy Biryani And Quinoa Kheer At This Tiny Stall In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Om Sweets & Snacks

5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 14
