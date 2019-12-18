Prashant Vihar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Prashant Vihar

Cafes
image - Birds On A Wire
Cafes

Birds On A Wire

Get Yummy Shakes In Quirky Glasses Only In This Little Cafe
Prashant Vihar
Dessert Parlours
image - Giani's
Dessert Parlours

Giani's

Back To The Basics: Indulge In Toothsome Treats At Giani's
Prashant Vihar
Dessert Parlours
image - Havmor Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Havmor Ice Cream

Must-Try: The Candylicious Sundae At Havmor Ice Cream In Prashant Vihar
Prashant Vihar
Cafes
image - Uncle's Sip & Bite
Cafes

Uncle's Sip & Bite

Pull-Apart Garlic Bread, A Massive Burgerizza & Cheesy Fries: Uncle's Sip & Bite's Got All The Good Grub
Prashant Vihar
Cafes
image - The Little Cafe
Cafes

The Little Cafe

Chilling Around Rohini? Plan A Movie Scene With Waffles, Freakshakes & Cheesy Garlic Bread
Prashant Vihar
Bakeries
image - Bakery Chef
Bakeries

Bakery Chef

Calling All Vegetarians In North West Delhi To Bakery Chef
Prashant Vihar
Cafes
image - Cafe Coffee Day
Cafes

Cafe Coffee Day

#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Prashant Vihar
Bakeries
image - Prince May
Bakeries

Prince May

Head To Prince May For Some Amazing Customized Cakes And More!
Pitampura
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Burger Club
Fast Food Restaurants

The Burger Club

Burger Lovers! Swing By This New Joint In Rohini
Rohini
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Have More Chinese Van
Fast Food Restaurants

Have More Chinese Van

This Little Van In North Delhi Serves Some Delicious Chinese Food!
Dessert Parlours
image - The Chocolate Villa
Dessert Parlours

The Chocolate Villa

Head To The Chocolate Villa In Rohini For Some Serious Dessert Indulgence
Rohini
Casual Dining
image - Green Vatika
Casual Dining

Green Vatika

Green Vatika: New Multicuisine Restaurant & Bar In Rohini
Rohini
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pathankot Wale
Fast Food Restaurants

Pathankot Wale

Hidden Gem In The Heart Of North Delhi
Rohini
Fast Food Restaurants
image - South Indian Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

South Indian Corner

South Indian Food At Its Best In Rohini
Rohini
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hashi
Fast Food Restaurants

Hashi

This Sushi Bar Is Too Cute To Miss Out, Drop By This Place Now
Rohini
Cafes
image - Cafe Mudlark
Cafes

Cafe Mudlark

Rainbow Coffee & Four-Chocolate Waffle: Plan A Short And Sweet Hangout At This Rohini Cafe
Rohini
Cafes
image - The Mustang Cafe
Cafes

The Mustang Cafe

This Cafe In Pitampura Does Killer Pesto Spaghetti & Blueberry Mojitos
Pitampura
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Oriental Mom
Fast Food Restaurants

Oriental Mom

Order Away Delicious Chinese Food From This Outlet In Pitampura
Pitampura
Delivery Services
image - Raj Chinese Food Van
Delivery Services

Raj Chinese Food Van

Binge On Chilli Potatoes Served At This Chinese Food Van
Shalimar Bagh
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Jhakkas Pav Bhaji
Fast Food Restaurants

Jhakkas Pav Bhaji

Check Out These Bombay Style Pav Bhaji In Rohini
Rohini
Casual Dining
image - Sankalp
Casual Dining

Sankalp

4 Feet Long Dosa Alert! South Indian Lovers Must Check This Out
Pitampura
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Rohini
Dessert Parlours
image - Swiss Softy
Dessert Parlours

Swiss Softy

Dessert Lovers, Drop By This Rohini Outlet For Hot Chocolate Brownies & Sundaes
Rohini
Sweet Shops
image - Bharat Sweets
Sweet Shops

Bharat Sweets

Chow Down On Pink Coconut Barfi And Karachi Halwa From Bharat Sweets
Bakeries
image - Marshmallow Cakes & More
Bakeries

Marshmallow Cakes & More

This European-Looking Bakery In Pitampura’s Got Authentic Red Velvet & Oreo Cheesecake
Pitampura
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Puran Chand
Fast Food Restaurants

Puran Chand

Highway-Style Food On Your Plate At Puran Chand
Pitampura
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Waff N Cheese
Fast Food Restaurants

Waff N Cheese

Try Fusion Bites Like Volcano Maggi, Samosa Pizza & More At Waff N Cheese
Shalimar Bagh
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Prashant Vihar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE