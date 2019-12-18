Qutab Institutional Area

Bars
We Qutub
Bars

We Qutub

This New Lounge Has Amazing Interiors, Great Cocktails & A Fab Playlist
Qutab Institutional Area
Bars
Bohca - Qutub Residency Hotel
Bars

Bohca - Qutub Residency Hotel

Weekends Just Got More Lit: Delhi's Favourite Bohca Has Reopened!
Adchini
Bars
Serai - Culinary Cocktail Bar
Bars

Serai - Culinary Cocktail Bar

The Inset Bar At Olive Does Culinary Cocktails Unlike Anything We've Tried
Mehrauli
Bars
Hyperlocal
Bars

Hyperlocal

Delhiites, Hit Up HyperLocal Located In SDA For All The Happy Vibes!
Hauz Khas
Pubs
The Beer Cafe
Pubs

The Beer Cafe

Tequila, Vodka & Beer: This Cafe Is Offering Cocktails Starting At INR 250
Hauz Khas
Bars
Typsy Crow
Bars

Typsy Crow

Typsy Crow's Rooftop, Beer Buckets & Complimentary Hookah Will Keep You Coming Back
Hauz Khas
Bars
Yes Minister - Pub & Kitchen
Bars

Yes Minister - Pub & Kitchen

Bowling, Food, Cocktails And Bull Rides At Yes Minister
Adchini
Bars
Kaffeine
Bars

Kaffeine

Kaffeine For Your Fix Of Live Hindi Music & Momo
Bars
K Boulevard
Bars

K Boulevard

Remember Raasta In HKV? This New Bar Has Opened Up In Its Place
Hauz Khas Village
Lounges
Garage Inc.
Lounges

Garage Inc.

Looking For An American Diner? Then You Should Definitely Check Out HKV's Garage Inc.
Hauz Khas Village
Lounges
Hauz Khas Social
Lounges

Hauz Khas Social

Social Chhatt’s Menu and View Woo at Hauz Khas Social
Hauz Khas Village
Pubs
ABC Reloaded
Pubs

ABC Reloaded

Enjoy A Memorable Meal With Your Gang At ABC Reloaded In HKV
Hauz Khas Village
Bars
Capsule
Bars

Capsule

Choose Capsule In HKV For Drinks & Quiet Time
Hauz Khas Village
Pubs
Imperfecto
Pubs

Imperfecto

Millennials Listen up! Head To Imperfecto For Some Amazing Cocktails & Food
Lounges
Lord Of The Drinks Meadow
Lounges

Lord Of The Drinks Meadow

These Alcoholic Chuskis Taste Like Summer & Nostalgia Rolled Into One
Hauz Khas Village
Lounges
Mango Kitchen & Bar
Lounges

Mango Kitchen & Bar

This All New Party Place In Aurobindo Market Has Happy Hours Every Day!
Hauz Khas
Bars
Auro Kitchen & Bar
Bars

Auro Kitchen & Bar

Spend Quality Time With Your Doggos At This Pets Special Christmas Party
Bars
Antidot Waterbar Cafe
Bars

Antidot Waterbar Cafe

This New Hot Place In Safdarjung Does Some Amazing Beer Cocktails
Safdarjung
Bars
The Piano Man Jazz Club
Bars

The Piano Man Jazz Club

Enjoy Good Music & Heady Cocktails At Delhi's First Jazz Club
Safdarjung
Bars
Keya
Bars

Keya

This Phalsa Martini Is Gonna Be Your Perfect Summer Cocktail!
Vasant Kunj
Lounges
Public Headquarter
Lounges

Public Headquarter

Head To This Cafe In Saket For Some Refreshing Drinks & Delectable Food
Saket
