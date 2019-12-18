Explore
Qutab Institutional Area
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Qutab Institutional Area
We Qutub
This New Lounge Has Amazing Interiors, Great Cocktails & A Fab Playlist
Qutab Institutional Area
Bars
Bars
Bohca - Qutub Residency Hotel
Weekends Just Got More Lit: Delhi's Favourite Bohca Has Reopened!
Adchini
Bars
Bars
Serai - Culinary Cocktail Bar
The Inset Bar At Olive Does Culinary Cocktails Unlike Anything We've Tried
Mehrauli
Bars
Bars
Hyperlocal
Delhiites, Hit Up HyperLocal Located In SDA For All The Happy Vibes!
Hauz Khas
Pubs
Pubs
The Beer Cafe
Tequila, Vodka & Beer: This Cafe Is Offering Cocktails Starting At INR 250
Hauz Khas
Bars
Bars
Typsy Crow
Typsy Crow's Rooftop, Beer Buckets & Complimentary Hookah Will Keep You Coming Back
Hauz Khas
Bars
Bars
Yes Minister - Pub & Kitchen
Bowling, Food, Cocktails And Bull Rides At Yes Minister
Adchini
Bars
Bars
Kaffeine
Kaffeine For Your Fix Of Live Hindi Music & Momo
Bars
Bars
K Boulevard
Remember Raasta In HKV? This New Bar Has Opened Up In Its Place
Hauz Khas Village
Lounges
Lounges
Garage Inc.
Looking For An American Diner? Then You Should Definitely Check Out HKV's Garage Inc.
Hauz Khas Village
Lounges
Lounges
Hauz Khas Social
Social Chhatt’s Menu and View Woo at Hauz Khas Social
Hauz Khas Village
Pubs
Pubs
ABC Reloaded
Enjoy A Memorable Meal With Your Gang At ABC Reloaded In HKV
Hauz Khas Village
Bars
Bars
Capsule
Choose Capsule In HKV For Drinks & Quiet Time
Hauz Khas Village
Pubs
Pubs
Imperfecto
Millennials Listen up! Head To Imperfecto For Some Amazing Cocktails & Food
Lounges
Lounges
Lord Of The Drinks Meadow
These Alcoholic Chuskis Taste Like Summer & Nostalgia Rolled Into One
Hauz Khas Village
Lounges
Lounges
Mango Kitchen & Bar
This All New Party Place In Aurobindo Market Has Happy Hours Every Day!
Hauz Khas
Bars
Bars
Auro Kitchen & Bar
Spend Quality Time With Your Doggos At This Pets Special Christmas Party
Bars
Bars
Antidot Waterbar Cafe
This New Hot Place In Safdarjung Does Some Amazing Beer Cocktails
Safdarjung
Bars
Bars
The Piano Man Jazz Club
Enjoy Good Music & Heady Cocktails At Delhi's First Jazz Club
Safdarjung
Bars
Bars
Keya
This Phalsa Martini Is Gonna Be Your Perfect Summer Cocktail!
Vasant Kunj
Lounges
Lounges
Public Headquarter
Head To This Cafe In Saket For Some Refreshing Drinks & Delectable Food
Saket
