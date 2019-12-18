Ramprastha

Dessert Parlours
Gopal’s 56

With Pocket-Friendly Prices, Drop By This Ice Cream Parlour ASAP!
Ramprastha
Cafes
Hippie Bus World's Street Food

A Hidden Gem In East Delhi With Perfect Rooftop Seating
Anand Vihar
Cafes
Cafe Wink

Want To Have Delish Breakfast In The Early AM? Head To Cafe Wink
Anand Vihar
Dessert Parlours
Swirills

This Place Does GOT and Avengers Cupcakes & We're Obsessed!
Anand Vihar
Cafes
Cafetorium

Hide & Seek Shake & Cheesy Fries: This Tiny Vivek Vihar Cafe Does Great Comfort Food
Vivek Vihar
Fast Food Restaurants
The Dosa King

Chilli Paneer & Chowmein Dosas?Drop By This Place For Some Yummy Fusion Dishes
Chander Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
The Waffee

Gorge on Cotton Candy Waffle & Bubblegum Shake At This East Delhi Spot
Vivek Vihar
Casual Dining
Chaskaa

Feast On Appetising Indian Dishes At This Restaurant In Surajmal Vihar
Surajmal Vihar
Fast Food Restaurants
Mandarin

Fresh & Tasty: This Eatery In Surajmal Vihar Does Amazing Momos
Surajmal Vihar
Cafes
Copains Cafe

This Classic French-Themed Eatery Near Karkardooma Serves Amazing Food
Karkardooma
Fast Food Restaurants
Rome's Kitchen

Chow Down Cheesy Pastas & Meaty Bruschettas At This New Eatery In Karkardooma
Karkardooma
Fast Food Restaurants
Kanwarji's

Head To This 10-Year-Old Outlet Of Kanwarji's For A Hearty Breakfast & More
Anand Vihar
Fine Dining
Dilli 32 - The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel

Dilli 32 Is Where You Should Go For Stellar Regional Food & Live Ghazals
Dessert Parlours
Bubble Waffle

Waffles That Will Make You Fall In Love With It’s Shape & Taste
Karkardooma
Fast Food Restaurants
Shiv Tikki Wala

Love Street Food? Head To Shiv Tikki Wala For Tasty Pav Bhaji & Soya Chaap
Karkardooma
Fast Food Restaurants
Tikka Junction

Malai Tandoori Chaap & Lazzez Paneer At This Outlet Is What We Live For Now
Karkardooma
Casual Dining
Happy Tummy

Midnight Cravings Kicking In? Order From This East Delhi Eatery
Karkardooma
Dessert Parlours
Classic

Midnight Dessert Craving? Head To This Ice Cream Parlour For Sundaes, Soft-Serves & More
Karkardooma
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers

Breaking News: Keventers Has Opened A New Outlet In Vaishali & We Can't Keep Calm
Vaishali
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dr. Bubbles

Drop By Dr. Bubbles For Waffles, Pancakes, Shakes & More
Vaishali
Dessert Parlours
Goosebumps

Goosebumps For Your Ice Cream Fix In East Delhi
Anand Vihar
