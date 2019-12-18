Sadar Bazar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sadar Bazar

Dhabhas
image - Sialkoti Vaishno Dhaba
Dhabhas

Sialkoti Vaishno Dhaba

Ditch The Highway & Head To This Vaishno Dhaba In Sadar Bazar For Good Ol' Dal & Paratha
Sadar Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Baljee Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Baljee Restaurant

Chandni Chowk Too Far? Head To This Joint In Sadar Bazar For Golgappas, Gulab Jamuns & More
Sadar Bazar
Sweet Shops
image - Sardar Jalebi
Sweet Shops

Sardar Jalebi

These Jalebis Are So Worth The Trek Through Gurgaon's Sadar Bazaar
Sadar Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dilli Chaat Bhandaar
Fast Food Restaurants

Dilli Chaat Bhandaar

Try The Yummy Chaat At This Below-The-Radar Thela In Sadar Bazaar
Sadar Bazar
Street Food
image - Bhai Aslam Tikke Wale
Street Food

Bhai Aslam Tikke Wale

Bookmark Bhai Aslam Tikke Wale For Amazing Buff Tikkas
Sadar Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gandhi Ji Pakode Wala
Fast Food Restaurants

Gandhi Ji Pakode Wala

Winter Is Coming & We're Prepping Up With These Garma Garam Pakoras
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Civil Lines Wala
Fast Food Restaurants

Civil Lines Wala

This Place In Sector 15 Serves Chhole Bhature That'll Make You Forget Sita Ram {Almost}
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Health Nuts
Fast Food Restaurants

Health Nuts

Low-Cal Pancakes? This Gurgaon Outlet Makes It Easy To Be Healthy
Sector 14
Casual Dining
image - Tokyo
Casual Dining

Tokyo

Tokyo In The Heart Of Gurgaon: Not Many People Know About This Authentic Japanese Restaurant
Sector 14
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Tongue Twisters
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Tongue Twisters

Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Cafes
image - Cafe Lungta
Cafes

Cafe Lungta

Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Casual Dining
image - Gohan Grill & Bistro
Casual Dining

Gohan Grill & Bistro

Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Cafe Roameo
Cafes

Cafe Roameo

Pizza, Pasta, Brownies & Donuts: Dash To Cafe Romeo In Sector 14 To Try 'Em All
Fine Dining
image - The Monk
Fine Dining

The Monk

Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Como - Pizzeria
Cafes

Como - Pizzeria

Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lub Lub Lebanese
Fast Food Restaurants

Lub Lub Lebanese

Lub Lub Spreading More Love With A New Outlet At 32nd Milestone
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Carnatic Cafe
Cafes

Carnatic Cafe

Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
Casual Dining
image - The Potbelly Divine
Casual Dining

The Potbelly Divine

Yay! The Potbelly Just Launched Its First G-Town Outlet
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Greenr Cafe
Cafes

Greenr Cafe

Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Casual Dining
image - Mallacca
Casual Dining

Mallacca

A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Bakeries
image - Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
Bakeries

Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe

This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Street Food
image - Momo Stall
Street Food

Momo Stall

Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Bakeries
image - Tasty Tweets
Bakeries

Tasty Tweets

White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Koolchas
Fast Food Restaurants

Koolchas

This Place In Huda Market Serves 9 Types Of Kulchas & Customizable Kulfis!
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Om Sweets & Snacks
Fast Food Restaurants

Om Sweets & Snacks

5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 14
