Sadar Bazar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sadar Bazar
Sialkoti Vaishno Dhaba
Ditch The Highway & Head To This Vaishno Dhaba In Sadar Bazar For Good Ol' Dal & Paratha
Sadar Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Baljee Restaurant
Chandni Chowk Too Far? Head To This Joint In Sadar Bazar For Golgappas, Gulab Jamuns & More
Sadar Bazar
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Sardar Jalebi
These Jalebis Are So Worth The Trek Through Gurgaon's Sadar Bazaar
Sadar Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilli Chaat Bhandaar
Try The Yummy Chaat At This Below-The-Radar Thela In Sadar Bazaar
Sadar Bazar
Street Food
Street Food
Bhai Aslam Tikke Wale
Bookmark Bhai Aslam Tikke Wale For Amazing Buff Tikkas
Sadar Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gandhi Ji Pakode Wala
Winter Is Coming & We're Prepping Up With These Garma Garam Pakoras
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Civil Lines Wala
This Place In Sector 15 Serves Chhole Bhature That'll Make You Forget Sita Ram {Almost}
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Health Nuts
Low-Cal Pancakes? This Gurgaon Outlet Makes It Easy To Be Healthy
Sector 14
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tokyo
Tokyo In The Heart Of Gurgaon: Not Many People Know About This Authentic Japanese Restaurant
Sector 14
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Tongue Twisters
Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Lungta
Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gohan Grill & Bistro
Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Roameo
Pizza, Pasta, Brownies & Donuts: Dash To Cafe Romeo In Sector 14 To Try 'Em All
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Monk
Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Como - Pizzeria
Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lub Lub Lebanese
Lub Lub Spreading More Love With A New Outlet At 32nd Milestone
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Carnatic Cafe
Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Potbelly Divine
Yay! The Potbelly Just Launched Its First G-Town Outlet
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Greenr Cafe
Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mallacca
A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Bakeries
Bakeries
Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Street Food
Street Food
Momo Stall
Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Bakeries
Bakeries
Tasty Tweets
White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Koolchas
This Place In Huda Market Serves 9 Types Of Kulchas & Customizable Kulfis!
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Om Sweets & Snacks
5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 14
