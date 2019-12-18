Sahibabad

Fine Dining
64/6 - Country Inn & Suites

Ready For Multi Cuisine Breakfast?This Place Is A Heaven For Buffet Lovers
Sahibabad
Movie Theatres
Carnival Cinemas

Chilling In Ghaziabad? Check Out This 4-Screen Movie Theatre That Sells Tickets At INR 200
Sahibabad
Cafes
Zufruta Cafe & Juice Lounge

Keep It Magical With This Strawberry-Bubblegum Unicorn Shake In Ghaziabad
Vaishali
Home Décor Stores
Raju's 24x7 Pottery Place

This 24×7 Pottery Place Sells Pinterest-y Pots, Vases & Wind Chimes Starting At INR 50
Vaishali
Gyms
Trans Fitness

Wanna Get Fit But Pay Less? Check Out These Activity & Fitness Spaces
Dilshad Garden
Fast Food Restaurants
The Dosa King

Chilli Paneer & Chowmein Dosas?Drop By This Place For Some Yummy Fusion Dishes
Chander Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Nutrition Kitchen

Nutrition Kitchen's Range Of Wholesome Food & Protein Shakes Will Help You Eat Healthy
Vaishali
Dessert Parlours
Gopal’s 56

With Pocket-Friendly Prices, Drop By This Ice Cream Parlour ASAP!
Ramprastha
Cafes
CoBrew Cafe

What's Brewing At CoBrew Cafe?
Clothing Stores
Asifa Matching Center

These Light Breathable Apparels Are The Perfect Summer Essentials!
Vaishali
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers

Breaking News: Keventers Has Opened A New Outlet In Vaishali & We Can't Keep Calm
Vaishali
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dr. Bubbles

Drop By Dr. Bubbles For Waffles, Pancakes, Shakes & More
Vaishali
Clothing Stores
Brand Surplus

Boys, Are You Looking For Branded Clothes? Brand Surplus In Vaishali Is Where You Need To Be
Vaishali
Dairy Farms
O'Leche

Doodh, Where's My Milk? O'Leche's Cow Milk Home-Delivered
Medical Facilities
Dr. Khan's Physio 'n' Fitness

Post-Injury Recovery Too Slow? Try Physiotherapy At Dr Khan's
Surya Nagar
Cafes
Cafetorium

Hide & Seek Shake & Cheesy Fries: This Tiny Vivek Vihar Cafe Does Great Comfort Food
Vivek Vihar
Pet Care
Petstreet

Cuddle Puppies & Take Doggo To The Spa At This New Pet Cafe
Indirapuram
Gift Shops
Party 24x7

One Stop Store For All Your Party Supplies In Indirapuram!
Indirapuram
Cafes
Bow Wow

Time For A Date Night With Your Pooch: Ghaziabad Has A New Pet Cafe
Indirapuram
Boutiques
The Aura

Pretty Kurtis, Gowns & Casual Wear: Revamp Your Wardrobe From This Amazing Boutique, Aura
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Cinnamon Kitchen

Plan A Family Get-Together Now At Cinnamon Kitchen
Indirapuram
Cafes
Kafe Republic

Lunch Date With Bae? Visit This Cosy Cafe In Indirapuram For A Good Time
Indirapuram
