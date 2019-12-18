Saket

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Saket

Home Bakers
image - KetoRoo Bakes
KetoRoo Bakes

Key-to Fitness: Keto Your Way Into Good Health With These Amaze Options From KetoRoo!
Saket
Casual Dining
image - Yi Jing - Sheraton
Yi Jing - Sheraton

Delhi, Authentic Chinese Is No Longer a Dream! Check Out This Glorious Restaurant At ITC Hotel’s Sheraton, New Delhi
Saket
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Samossay
Samossay

Samosas Stuffed With Butter Chicken & Mac N Cheese, Drop By Now!
Saket
Bakeries
image - Going Going Gone
Going Going Gone

Hungry During Shopping? Get On-The-Go Food From This Outlet At Select Citywalk
Saket
Cafes
image - Little Miss Muffet
Little Miss Muffet

Be it Savoury Or Sweet,Little Miss Muffet Surely Delivers On Quality & Taste
Saket
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Delmaar
Hotel Delmaar

There's A New Colonial-Style Restaurant In Saket & Their Starters Are Phenomenal
Saket
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Moktoo
Moktoo

If You're A Foodie? Then This Budget-Friendly Restaurant Is The Go-To Place
Saket
Cafes
image - Cafe Inside Stories
Cafe Inside Stories

This Place In Champa Gali Serves Amazing Hot Chocolate And Avocado Toast
Saket
Bakeries
image - BreadTalk
BreadTalk

This New Boutique Bakery Does Japanese Cheesecake, Four Cheese Bread & More
Saket
Cafes
image - 2 Tree Coffee
2 Tree Coffee

Try Organic Coffee At This Newly Opened Coffee Shop In Saket
Saket
Cafes
image - Foresta Bistro & Cafe
Foresta Bistro & Cafe

Call Your Gang: This Stunning Eatery Is Champa Gali's First Rooftop Cafe!
Saket
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Belgian Waffle Co.
The Belgian Waffle Co.

Gratify Your Sweet Tooth With Delightful Desserts From This Eatery
Saket
Bakeries
image - Millies Cookies
Millies Cookies

All The Way From The UK: Get Your Cookie Fix From This Store
Saket
Casual Dining
image - The Runway Project By Pizza Express
The Runway Project By Pizza Express

Fashion & Fine Dining: This New Restaurant Is An Ode To Style With Food As Gorgeous As Its Setting
Saket
Fine Dining
image - India Grill - Hilton Garden Inn
India Grill - Hilton Garden Inn

Express Your Love With Express Lunch Menu At India Grill Hilton Garden Inn!
Saket
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Aslam Tikka
Aslam Tikka

Foodies, This Famous Purani Dilli Tikka & Kebab Joint Is Now In Saket
Saket
Cafes
image - Morellos
Morellos

The 'Everything But The Chocolaty Sink' Freakshake At Morellos In Saket Is Amazeballs
Saket
Bakeries
image - Theobroma
Theobroma

More Brownies For Everyone! Theobroma Is Now Open In Saket
Saket
Casual Dining
image - Burma Burma
Burma Burma

Cyber Hub's Burma Burma Has Opened An Outlet In South Delhi
Saket
Delivery Services
image - Kashur Lutuf
Kashur Lutuf

Get Authentic Kashmiri Food For As Less As INR 150 At This New "Hidden" Eatery
Saket
