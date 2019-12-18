Explore
Sector 104
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Casual Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Food Trucks
Street Food
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Al-Nawab
Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!
Sector 104
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Gulab
Gulab Sweets & Restaurant Since 1912 Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Sector 104
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Iceberg Icecreams
This Little Ice Cream Parlour Is Beaut, Check It Out Now!
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mishthanpur
Satiate Your Chaat Craving At Mishthanpur
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Oriental Mom
This Delivery Kitchen Is Noida Serves The Best Oriental Food
Sector 104
Bakeries
Bakeries
36 Lebzelter
Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mystery Of Spice
Mystery of Spice Launched A 12 Course Buffet At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range
Sector 104
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away
This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
Cafes
Cafes
Barista
Croissants, Bruschetta & More: Take Your Bae To Barista On A Date
Sector 104
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Saffron Boutique
This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Cafes
Cafes
Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe
This Family-Run Bakery In Noida Serves Honest Cakes & Authentic Coffee
Sector 104
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bread & More
Head To This Cutest Bakery For Pastries And Snacks In Delhi
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burger Art
Drool Over These Incredible Burgers At Burger Art
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burgrill
Burgrill: The Famous Outlet For Italian Food In Noida
Sector 44
Cafes
Cafes
Hash house
Hungry But Running Late For Work? Grab A Quick Bite From This Cafe In Noida
Noida
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge
Noida's Got A Bar With A Glass Roof & It's So Bright & Peppy
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Being Truckers
Being Truckers: Noida's Newest Food Truck Is Here
Sector 110
Bakeries
Bakeries
Studio Cake 'O' Luv
Eat Cake & Learn To Bake: Megha Kwatra Now Has A Cake Studio In Noida
Sector 44
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
They- Si
High Society Momo To Purani Dilli Kebab: Noida’s Got A New Food Delivery
Sector 110
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Salato Salad Studio
Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Bakeries
Bakeries
Theos
Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Big City Pizza
This Delivery Kitchen In Noida Is Definite Goals!
Sector 41
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Sam & Scrooge
So Many Options! This Noida Eatery Delivers Thai, Italian & 4 More Cuisines
Noida
Cafes
Cafes
Adda 126
The Mirch Malai Kebabs At This Noida Cafe Are To Die For!
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Pathshala
Puraani Jeans Aur Guitar: Cafe Pathshala Is That College Hangout We All Love
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Laser Wars Lounge
Video Games Are So Yesterday, Try A Round Of Indoor Laser Tag For Only INR 200!
Sector 127
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Cafes
Cafes
The Courtyard Cafe
Cold Coffee & Board Games In A Tree House? This Cafe In Noida’s Got It!
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Egg Bistro
Relish Flavourful Eggs At This Eggcellent Joint In Noida
Noida
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Khidmat Restaurant
A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Domino's Pizza
Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
