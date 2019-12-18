Sector 104

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Al-Nawab
Fast Food Restaurants

Al-Nawab

Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!
Sector 104
Sweet Shops
image - Gulab
Sweet Shops

Gulab

Gulab Sweets & Restaurant Since 1912 Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Sector 104
Dessert Parlours
image - Iceberg Icecreams
Dessert Parlours

Iceberg Icecreams

This Little Ice Cream Parlour Is Beaut, Check It Out Now!
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mishthanpur
Fast Food Restaurants

Mishthanpur

Satiate Your Chaat Craving At Mishthanpur
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Oriental Mom
Fast Food Restaurants

Oriental Mom

This Delivery Kitchen Is Noida Serves The Best Oriental Food
Sector 104
Bakeries
image - 36 Lebzelter
Bakeries

36 Lebzelter

Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
Casual Dining
image - Mystery Of Spice
Casual Dining

Mystery Of Spice

Mystery of Spice Launched A 12 Course Buffet At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range
Sector 104
Food Trucks
image - Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away
Food Trucks

Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away

This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
Cafes
image - Barista
Cafes

Barista

Croissants, Bruschetta & More: Take Your Bae To Barista On A Date
Sector 104
Casual Dining
image - The Saffron Boutique
Casual Dining

The Saffron Boutique

This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Cafes
image - Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe
Cafes

Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe

This Family-Run Bakery In Noida Serves Honest Cakes & Authentic Coffee
Sector 104
Bakeries
image - Bread & More
Bakeries

Bread & More

Head To This Cutest Bakery For Pastries And Snacks In Delhi
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Art
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Art

Drool Over These Incredible Burgers At Burger Art
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burgrill
Fast Food Restaurants

Burgrill

Burgrill: The Famous Outlet For Italian Food In Noida
Sector 44
Cafes
image - Hash house
Cafes

Hash house

Hungry But Running Late For Work? Grab A Quick Bite From This Cafe In Noida
Noida
Casual Dining
image - Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge
Casual Dining

Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge

Noida's Got A Bar With A Glass Roof & It's So Bright & Peppy
Food Trucks
image - Being Truckers
Food Trucks

Being Truckers

Being Truckers: Noida's Newest Food Truck Is Here
Sector 110
Bakeries
image - Studio Cake 'O' Luv
Bakeries

Studio Cake 'O' Luv

Eat Cake & Learn To Bake: Megha Kwatra Now Has A Cake Studio In Noida
Sector 44
Delivery Services
image - They- Si
Delivery Services

They- Si

High Society Momo To Purani Dilli Kebab: Noida’s Got A New Food Delivery
Sector 110
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Salato Salad Studio
Fast Food Restaurants

Salato Salad Studio

Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Bakeries
image - Theos
Bakeries

Theos

Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Big City Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Big City Pizza

This Delivery Kitchen In Noida Is Definite Goals!
Sector 41
Delivery Services
image - Sam & Scrooge
Delivery Services

Sam & Scrooge

So Many Options! This Noida Eatery Delivers Thai, Italian & 4 More Cuisines
Noida
Cafes
image - Adda 126
Cafes

Adda 126

The Mirch Malai Kebabs At This Noida Cafe Are To Die For!
Cafes
image - Cafe Pathshala
Cafes

Cafe Pathshala

Puraani Jeans Aur Guitar: Cafe Pathshala Is That College Hangout We All Love
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Laser Wars Lounge
Fast Food Restaurants

Laser Wars Lounge

Video Games Are So Yesterday, Try A Round Of Indoor Laser Tag For Only INR 200!
Sector 127
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Cafes
image - The Courtyard Cafe
Cafes

The Courtyard Cafe

Cold Coffee & Board Games In A Tree House? This Cafe In Noida’s Got It!
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Egg Bistro
Fast Food Restaurants

Egg Bistro

Relish Flavourful Eggs At This Eggcellent Joint In Noida
Noida
Casual Dining
image - Khidmat Restaurant
Casual Dining

Khidmat Restaurant

A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Domino's Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Domino's Pizza

Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
