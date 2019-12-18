Explore
Sector 11
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 11
Gurgaon
Camp With Your Pets, Watch Movies & Attend Live Music Gigs At This Event
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Baljee Restaurant
Chandni Chowk Too Far? Head To This Joint In Sadar Bazar For Golgappas, Gulab Jamuns & More
Sadar Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilli Chaat Bhandaar
Try The Yummy Chaat At This Below-The-Radar Thela In Sadar Bazaar
Sadar Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Civil Lines Wala
This Place In Sector 15 Serves Chhole Bhature That'll Make You Forget Sita Ram {Almost}
Sector 15
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Footprints
I've got a Creche on You: Daycare and Creches in Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 4
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Sardar Jalebi
These Jalebis Are So Worth The Trek Through Gurgaon's Sadar Bazaar
Sadar Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gandhi Ji Pakode Wala
Winter Is Coming & We're Prepping Up With These Garma Garam Pakoras
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Sialkoti Vaishno Dhaba
Ditch The Highway & Head To This Vaishno Dhaba In Sadar Bazar For Good Ol' Dal & Paratha
Sadar Bazar
Meat Shops
Meat Shops
Pappu Fish Corner
Welcome Winters With Fish Tikka At Just INR 175 From This Stall At Old Railway Road
Sector 7
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ishaavi
We're Loving This Slow Fashion Brand's Minimal & Organic Clothing
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Health Nuts
Low-Cal Pancakes? This Gurgaon Outlet Makes It Easy To Be Healthy
Sector 14
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Eka
Organic, Handwoven Textiles and Relaxed Silhouettes at Eka
Sector 37
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Lungta
Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Bars
Bars
Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy
Take Your Date To Gurgaon With These Unusual Date-Night Ideas
Sector 15
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Tongue Twisters
Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Cafes
Cafes
L'Pause
This Café In Gurgaon Will Take You Back To The 90s With Its Shakes, Comic Books & Ludo
Gurgaon
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tokyo
Tokyo In The Heart Of Gurgaon: Not Many People Know About This Authentic Japanese Restaurant
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilli 6 On Wheels
Drop by This Eatrey For Authentic Old Delhi Style Food
Sector 32
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Tezerac
Revamp Your Space: This Store Offers Amazing Furnishing, Home Decor & More
Sector 39
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gohan Grill & Bistro
Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
Sector 15
