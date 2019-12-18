Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 11
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 11
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wakhra Swaad
This Popular Vodka Momo Shop In Noida Is Now An Adorable Dine-In Dhaba
Sector 11
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Berco's
Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
WAFL
Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dasaprakash
Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nazeer Delicacies
Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Monks Bowl
Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lajawaab Restaurant
Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen
Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida
Indulge In Some Great Kebabs Only At This OG Kebab Outlet
Sector 55
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Ni Hao - Radisson Noida
Pan Asian At Its Best Only In Noida
Sector 55
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kolkata Biryani House
#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Street Food
Street Food
Namo Food Corner
Have A Thing For Street Food? Head Out To This Food Corner Asap!
Sector 2
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Govinda’s Restaurant
Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Happy Hakka
Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Street Food
Street Food
Manokamna Fast Food
Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Cafes
Cafes
Fresh 2 Go
When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Caffe La Poya
Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 11?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE