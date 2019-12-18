Sector 12

Health Nuts

Low-Cal Pancakes? This Gurgaon Outlet Makes It Easy To Be Healthy
Sector 14
Tokyo

Tokyo In The Heart Of Gurgaon: Not Many People Know About This Authentic Japanese Restaurant
Sector 14
Cafe Roameo

Pizza, Pasta, Brownies & Donuts: Dash To Cafe Romeo In Sector 14 To Try 'Em All
Singh Chicken Corner

Find Amazing Non Vegetarian Specials At This Tucked Away Dhaba In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Brush Up

Eyeliner Always Uneven? Go To Make Up School In Sector 14 & Be A Pro This Shaadi Season
Sector 14
Konetto Pizza

Never Had Gulab Jamun Cheesecake In A Cone? It's Time You Went To Konetto
Sector 14
Sardar Jalebi

These Jalebis Are So Worth The Trek Through Gurgaon's Sadar Bazaar
Sadar Bazar
Sialkoti Vaishno Dhaba

Ditch The Highway & Head To This Vaishno Dhaba In Sadar Bazar For Good Ol' Dal & Paratha
Sadar Bazar
Gandhi Ji Pakode Wala

Winter Is Coming & We're Prepping Up With These Garma Garam Pakoras
Captain's Table

With Cream Rolls & Naan Khatai Biscuits, Nostalgia Is On The Menu At This Bakery
Sector 14
Libaaz

Find Comfy Kurtas & Dhotis In Earthy Tones At This Store In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Raju Mehendi Designer

From Peacocks To Paisleys: Raju's Mehendi Art Is Both Stunning & Affordable
Sector 14
Koolchas

This Place In Huda Market Serves 9 Types Of Kulchas & Customizable Kulfis!
Sector 14
Pappu Fish Corner

Welcome Winters With Fish Tikka At Just INR 175 From This Stall At Old Railway Road
Sector 7
CrossFit Stride

Set And Meet Your Fitness Goals With CrossFit In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Om Sweets & Snacks

5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 14
Thaggu Ke Laddu

Kanpur's Famous And Oldest Sweet Shop Has Opened Up In Gurgaon
Sector 14
RDX Gym & Spa

Pump Some Iron At RDX Gyms In Delhi NCR
Sector 4
Organic Studio

Organic Street Food? Feast On Healthy Biryani And Quinoa Kheer At This Tiny Stall In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Chaayos

Rejoice, G-Towners! Chaayos Has A New Outlet In Sector 14 Market Now
Sector 14
