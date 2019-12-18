Sector 125

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 125

Cafes
image - Leaf N Loaf
Cafes

Leaf N Loaf

Leaf n Loaf In Noida For Some Healthy Meals
Sector 125
Delivery Services
image - Teekhi Biryani
image - Teekhi Biryani

Teekhi Biryani

This Santro Car Gives Half-Plate Biryani At INR 80 {Even Past 12am}
Noida
Food Trucks
image - Caffeinated
Food Trucks

Caffeinated

Freshly-Brewed Coffee From This Noida Food Truck Is Making Us Happy
Sector 125
Cafes
image - Cafe Pathshala
Cafes

Cafe Pathshala

Puraani Jeans Aur Guitar: Cafe Pathshala Is That College Hangout We All Love
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Laser Wars Lounge
image - Laser Wars Lounge

Laser Wars Lounge

Video Games Are So Yesterday, Try A Round Of Indoor Laser Tag For Only INR 200!
Sector 127
Cafes
image - The Courtyard Cafe
Cafes

The Courtyard Cafe

Cold Coffee & Board Games In A Tree House? This Cafe In Noida’s Got It!
Cafes
image - Adda 126
Cafes

Adda 126

The Mirch Malai Kebabs At This Noida Cafe Are To Die For!
Casual Dining
image - FlyDining
image - FlyDining

FlyDining

Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - Barish Moon Bar & Brewery
Casual Dining

Barish Moon Bar & Brewery

Enjoy The View Of The City At This Rooftop Bar In Noida
Sector 38A
Bakeries
image - Mr. Brown
Bakeries

Mr. Brown

Next Station Is Mr. Brown: Calling All Hungry Metro Travellers
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - Bohemia
image - Bohemia

Bohemia

Spend An Evening At Noida's Bohemia
Sector 38
Fine Dining
image - Spellbound
Fine Dining

Spellbound

Seeking Fine Dining In Noida? This Restaurant Serves Royal Indian Cuisine & You'll Love It!
Sector 38A
Bakeries
image - Dunkin Donuts
Bakeries

Dunkin Donuts

LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38A
Casual Dining
image - Laat Saab
image - Laat Saab

Laat Saab

Every Family Enjoys Mughlai & This Noida Restaurant Gives You Tikkas On Tuk-Tuks
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - Pirates Of Grill
Casual Dining

Pirates Of Grill

Go To Pirates Of Grill In Noida For A Gorge Session With The Fam
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Made In Punjab
Casual Dining

Made In Punjab

Made In Punjab: Serving Your Regulars With A Twist
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Victoria Biryani House
image - Victoria Biryani House

Victoria Biryani House

Victoria Biryani House For The Finest Kolkata-Style Biryani Around
Jasola
Fast Food Restaurants
image - KFC
image - KFC

KFC

KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal
Sector 38
Casual Dining
image - Pind Balluchi
Casual Dining

Pind Balluchi

Haven’t Been To Pind Baluchi In A While? This Punjabi Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting
Sector 38A
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
image - Keventers

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 38A
Bakeries
image - Studio Cake 'O' Luv
Bakeries

Studio Cake 'O' Luv

Eat Cake & Learn To Bake: Megha Kwatra Now Has A Cake Studio In Noida
Sector 44
