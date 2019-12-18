Explore
Sector 125
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 125
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Food Trucks
Street Food
Fine Dining
Cafes
Cafes
Leaf N Loaf
Leaf n Loaf In Noida For Some Healthy Meals
Sector 125
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Teekhi Biryani
This Santro Car Gives Half-Plate Biryani At INR 80 {Even Past 12am}
Noida
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Caffeinated
Freshly-Brewed Coffee From This Noida Food Truck Is Making Us Happy
Sector 125
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Pathshala
Puraani Jeans Aur Guitar: Cafe Pathshala Is That College Hangout We All Love
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Laser Wars Lounge
Video Games Are So Yesterday, Try A Round Of Indoor Laser Tag For Only INR 200!
Sector 127
Cafes
Cafes
The Courtyard Cafe
Cold Coffee & Board Games In A Tree House? This Cafe In Noida’s Got It!
Cafes
Cafes
Adda 126
The Mirch Malai Kebabs At This Noida Cafe Are To Die For!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
FlyDining
Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barish Moon Bar & Brewery
Enjoy The View Of The City At This Rooftop Bar In Noida
Sector 38A
Bakeries
Bakeries
Mr. Brown
Next Station Is Mr. Brown: Calling All Hungry Metro Travellers
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bohemia
Spend An Evening At Noida's Bohemia
Sector 38
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Spellbound
Seeking Fine Dining In Noida? This Restaurant Serves Royal Indian Cuisine & You'll Love It!
Sector 38A
Bakeries
Bakeries
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38A
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Laat Saab
Every Family Enjoys Mughlai & This Noida Restaurant Gives You Tikkas On Tuk-Tuks
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pirates Of Grill
Go To Pirates Of Grill In Noida For A Gorge Session With The Fam
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Made In Punjab
Made In Punjab: Serving Your Regulars With A Twist
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Victoria Biryani House
Victoria Biryani House For The Finest Kolkata-Style Biryani Around
Jasola
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
KFC
KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Haven’t Been To Pind Baluchi In A While? This Punjabi Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting
Sector 38A
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 38A
Bakeries
Bakeries
Studio Cake 'O' Luv
Eat Cake & Learn To Bake: Megha Kwatra Now Has A Cake Studio In Noida
Sector 44
