Home Décor Stores
image - In Living
Home Décor Stores

In Living

This Noida Store Makes Sofas From Flip-Flops, Denim Patches & Jute
Sector 127
Food Trucks
image - Rolling Beans Pindi Express
Food Trucks

Rolling Beans Pindi Express

Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Sector 127
Other
image - Beejom Farm
Other

Beejom Farm

Take A Day Out Of Your Hectic Life And Visit This Farm In Noida To Reconnect With Nature
Cafes
image - Adda 126
Cafes

Adda 126

The Mirch Malai Kebabs At This Noida Cafe Are To Die For!
Cafes
image - The Courtyard Cafe
Cafes

The Courtyard Cafe

Cold Coffee & Board Games In A Tree House? This Cafe In Noida’s Got It!
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Laser Wars Lounge
Fast Food Restaurants

Laser Wars Lounge

Video Games Are So Yesterday, Try A Round Of Indoor Laser Tag For Only INR 200!
Sector 127
Cafes
image - Cafe Pathshala
Cafes

Cafe Pathshala

Puraani Jeans Aur Guitar: Cafe Pathshala Is That College Hangout We All Love
Noida
Bakeries
image - Studio Cake 'O' Luv
Bakeries

Studio Cake 'O' Luv

Eat Cake & Learn To Bake: Megha Kwatra Now Has A Cake Studio In Noida
Sector 44
Cafes
image - Leaf N Loaf
Cafes

Leaf N Loaf

Leaf n Loaf In Noida For Some Healthy Meals
Sector 125
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Al-Nawab
Fast Food Restaurants

Al-Nawab

Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!
Sector 104
Food Trucks
image - Caffeinated
Food Trucks

Caffeinated

Freshly-Brewed Coffee From This Noida Food Truck Is Making Us Happy
Sector 125
Delivery Services
image - Teekhi Biryani
Delivery Services

Teekhi Biryani

This Santro Car Gives Half-Plate Biryani At INR 80 {Even Past 12am}
Noida
Casual Dining
image - Mystery Of Spice
Casual Dining

Mystery Of Spice

Mystery of Spice Launched A 12 Course Buffet At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range
Sector 104
Lounges
image - The Royale
Lounges

The Royale

This Chic Restaurant Which Serves Yum Pizzas Is A Must Visit When In Noida!
Sector 104
Pet Care
image - SPCA Noida
Pet Care

SPCA Noida

Volunteer at SPCA Noida to do Your Share for Your Four-Legged Friends
Sector 94
Casual Dining
image - The Saffron Boutique
Casual Dining

The Saffron Boutique

This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Bakeries
image - 36 Lebzelter
Bakeries

36 Lebzelter

Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
Food Trucks
image - Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away
Food Trucks

Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away

This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
Cafes
image - Hash house
Cafes

Hash house

Hungry But Running Late For Work? Grab A Quick Bite From This Cafe In Noida
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mishthanpur
Fast Food Restaurants

Mishthanpur

Satiate Your Chaat Craving At Mishthanpur
Sector 104
Casual Dining
image - Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge
Casual Dining

Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge

Noida's Got A Bar With A Glass Roof & It's So Bright & Peppy
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Art
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Art

Drool Over These Incredible Burgers At Burger Art
