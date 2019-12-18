Explore
Sector 127
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 127
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Street Food
Fine Dining
Rolling Beans Pindi Express
Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Sector 127
Cafes
Cafes
Adda 126
The Mirch Malai Kebabs At This Noida Cafe Are To Die For!
Cafes
Cafes
The Courtyard Cafe
Cold Coffee & Board Games In A Tree House? This Cafe In Noida’s Got It!
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Laser Wars Lounge
Video Games Are So Yesterday, Try A Round Of Indoor Laser Tag For Only INR 200!
Sector 127
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Pathshala
Puraani Jeans Aur Guitar: Cafe Pathshala Is That College Hangout We All Love
Noida
Bakeries
Bakeries
Studio Cake 'O' Luv
Eat Cake & Learn To Bake: Megha Kwatra Now Has A Cake Studio In Noida
Sector 44
Cafes
Cafes
Leaf N Loaf
Leaf n Loaf In Noida For Some Healthy Meals
Sector 125
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Al-Nawab
Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!
Sector 104
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Caffeinated
Freshly-Brewed Coffee From This Noida Food Truck Is Making Us Happy
Sector 125
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Teekhi Biryani
This Santro Car Gives Half-Plate Biryani At INR 80 {Even Past 12am}
Noida
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mystery Of Spice
Mystery of Spice Launched A 12 Course Buffet At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range
Sector 104
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Saffron Boutique
This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Bakeries
Bakeries
36 Lebzelter
Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away
This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
Cafes
Cafes
Hash house
Hungry But Running Late For Work? Grab A Quick Bite From This Cafe In Noida
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mishthanpur
Satiate Your Chaat Craving At Mishthanpur
Sector 104
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge
Noida's Got A Bar With A Glass Roof & It's So Bright & Peppy
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burger Art
Drool Over These Incredible Burgers At Burger Art
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Oriental Mom
This Delivery Kitchen Is Noida Serves The Best Oriental Food
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burgrill
Burgrill: The Famous Outlet For Italian Food In Noida
Sector 44
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Gulab
Gulab Sweets & Restaurant Since 1912 Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Sector 104
