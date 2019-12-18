Explore
Sector 13
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 13
Hidden Gem
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bars
Delivery Services
Breweries
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Karim's
Treat Yourself With Some Nice Mughlai Vegetarian Delicacies At Karim's
Sector 13
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Singh Chicken Corner
Find Amazing Non Vegetarian Specials At This Tucked Away Dhaba In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Brush Up
Eyeliner Always Uneven? Go To Make Up School In Sector 14 & Be A Pro This Shaadi Season
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Konetto Pizza
Never Had Gulab Jamun Cheesecake In A Cone? It's Time You Went To Konetto
Sector 14
Gyms
Gyms
CrossFit Stride
Set And Meet Your Fitness Goals With CrossFit In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Libaaz
Find Comfy Kurtas & Dhotis In Earthy Tones At This Store In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Bakeries
Bakeries
Captain's Table
With Cream Rolls & Naan Khatai Biscuits, Nostalgia Is On The Menu At This Bakery
Sector 14
Mehendi Artists
Mehendi Artists
Raju Mehendi Designer
From Peacocks To Paisleys: Raju's Mehendi Art Is Both Stunning & Affordable
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Koolchas
This Place In Huda Market Serves 9 Types Of Kulchas & Customizable Kulfis!
Sector 14
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Thaggu Ke Laddu
Kanpur's Famous And Oldest Sweet Shop Has Opened Up In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Om Sweets & Snacks
5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 14
Street Food
Street Food
Organic Studio
Organic Street Food? Feast On Healthy Biryani And Quinoa Kheer At This Tiny Stall In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Cafes
Cafes
Chaayos
Rejoice, G-Towners! Chaayos Has A New Outlet In Sector 14 Market Now
Sector 14
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Republic Of Chicken
Drop By This Outlet In Gurgaon For Some Sumptuous Chicken Dishes
Sector 14
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Roameo
Pizza, Pasta, Brownies & Donuts: Dash To Cafe Romeo In Sector 14 To Try 'Em All
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tokyo
Tokyo In The Heart Of Gurgaon: Not Many People Know About This Authentic Japanese Restaurant
Sector 14
Street Food
Street Food
Chole Kulche Stand
This Chole Kulche Stand Represents Urvashi Yadav's Ambitious Food Dream
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Health Nuts
Low-Cal Pancakes? This Gurgaon Outlet Makes It Easy To Be Healthy
Sector 14
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Tongue Twisters
Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bakeinline
G-Town Based Home Baker Makes Some Delicious Granola & Conducts Baking Classes!
Sector 17
