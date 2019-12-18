Sector 15

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khidki
Fast Food Restaurants

Khidki

Yum Food & Mocktails At This Eatery In Faridabad!
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lub Lub Lebanese
Fast Food Restaurants

Lub Lub Lebanese

Lub Lub Spreading More Love With A New Outlet At 32nd Milestone
Sector 15
Bakeries
image - Briosca
Bakeries

Briosca

This Faridabad Bakery Makes Stellar Red Velvet & Honey Walnut Cookies!
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Dark Brown
Cafes

Dark Brown

When In Faridabad, Stop By This Little Cafe For Waffles, Paninis & More
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - El Plato
Fast Food Restaurants

El Plato

This Wooden Stall In Faridabad Market Does Roadside Momos To Die For
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Cafe Parmesan
Cafes

Cafe Parmesan

Casual Dining over Italian Food and a Variety of Dessert at Cafe Parmesan, Faridabad
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Baking Bliss
Cafes

Baking Bliss

This Faridabad Bakery Is A Hidden Gem With Amazing Red Velvet Cookies & Rainbow Cake
Sector 15
Bakeries
image - Sprinkles Bakery & More
Bakeries

Sprinkles Bakery & More

Count The Memories Not The Calories At Sprinkles Bakery & More In Faridabad
Sector 13
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Red Dragon
Fast Food Restaurants

Red Dragon

Red Dragon, Probably The Best Place To Eat Momos In Faridabad
Cafes
image - Delicate Delights
Cafes

Delicate Delights

Feast On Delectable Oreo Fudge Pastry, Baked Cheese Fries & More At This Faridabad Cafe
Sector 13
Fine Dining
image - House Of Soy
Fine Dining

House Of Soy

Enjoy A Four-Course Meal At Radisson Blu's Newly-Opened Asian Restaurant
NIT
Fast Food Restaurants
image - BTW
Fast Food Restaurants

BTW

Health Conscious But Love Eating Chaat? Then BTW Is Where You Need To Be
NIT
Bakeries
image - Dhingra Bakery
Bakeries

Dhingra Bakery

This Old Faridabad Bakery Does Fresh Breads & Cookies So Very Right
Sector 19
Bakeries
image - Perfect Bake
Bakeries

Perfect Bake

Amazing Cakes & Pastries: Drop By This Cute Little Cafe Right Away
Sector 10
Casual Dining
image - Open Yard
Casual Dining

Open Yard

Cute Interiors And A Lawn: Open Yard In Faridabad Will Only Sleep 2 Hours Every Day
Sector 16
Street Food
image - Sanjay Chaat Point
Street Food

Sanjay Chaat Point

Sanjay Chaat Point Has The Best Gol Gappas In Faridabad
Sector 21
Cafes
image - The Big Bang Cafe
Cafes

The Big Bang Cafe

The Big Bang Cafe Is A Gem You Need To Visit
Sector 21
