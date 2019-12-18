Explore
Sector 15
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 15
32nd Milestone
Revamp Alert: 32nd Milestone's Getting 35 Eateries, Flea Markets & More
Bloom Boutique
This Kitschy BnB In Gurgaon Costs Less Than INR 1500 A Night & Is An Art Lover's Paradise!
The Westin Gurgaon
Four Restaurants, Hot Stone Massages & High-Tech Beds: This Place Is Perfect For A Long Weekend Staycation
Park Plaza
Head To The Park Plaza Hotel For A Boozy Sunday Brunch
The Palms Town & Country Club
Dine In The Kitchen & Chill By The Pool At This Private Club In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
