Sector 15
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 15
Hidden Gem
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Casual Dining
The Potbelly Divine
Yay! The Potbelly Just Launched Its First G-Town Outlet
Sector 15
Cafes
Greenr Cafe
Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Delivery Services
Getafix Petit
Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Lawn Bistro
Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Street Food
Namo Food Corner
Have A Thing For Street Food? Head Out To This Food Corner Asap!
Sector 2
Fast Food Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Cafes
Fresh 2 Go
When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Street Food
Manokamna Fast Food
Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Casual Dining
Maini's Green Leaf
Office Outings? One Stop For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies In Trilokpuri!
Trilokpuri
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen
Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You
Casual Dining
Go Dine Restaurant
The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Cafes
Wheelys In
So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Casual Dining
Garam Dharam
Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Car
Chocolate, Cheese & Hung Curd: This Guy In Noida Sells Amazing Sandwiches From A Car
Sector 16
Casual Dining
Gola Sizzlers
If You Have A Soft Corner For Sizzlers Then Head Out To This Place Right Away
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Doosri Mehfil
Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Bakeries
Bon Bon Pastry Shop
Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream
Turquoise Ice Cream: Turkish Ice Cream You Can Eat Upside Down
Sector 38A
Fast Food Restaurants
Rolls King
Bookmark Rolls King In Noida For Super-Sized Cravings
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
Emoi
A Cute Blue Rickshaw Is Coming To Noida, & They Have Paw-Shaped Ice Cream!
Sector 18
