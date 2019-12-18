Sector 15A

Casual Dining
image - Lawn Bistro
Lawn Bistro

Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Delivery Services
image - Getafix Petit
Getafix Petit

Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Street Food
image - Namo Food Corner
Namo Food Corner

Have A Thing For Street Food? Head Out To This Food Corner Asap!
Sector 2
Cafes
image - Fresh 2 Go
Fresh 2 Go

When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fresh Food Factory
Fresh Food Factory

Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Cafes
image - Cafe Coffee Day
Cafe Coffee Day

#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Street Food
image - Manokamna Fast Food
Manokamna Fast Food

Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Maini's Green Leaf
Maini's Green Leaf

Office Outings? One Stop For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies In Trilokpuri!
Trilokpuri
Food Trucks
image - Ammi's Kitchen
Ammi's Kitchen

Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Food Car
Food Car

Chocolate, Cheese & Hung Curd: This Guy In Noida Sells Amazing Sandwiches From A Car
Sector 16
Cafes
image - Wheelys In
Wheelys In

So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hammad Chicken Biryani
Hammad Chicken Biryani

Non-Vegetarians Pay Attention! Head To Jamia Nagar For The Best Biryani And Nihari!
Zakir Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Go Dine Restaurant
Go Dine Restaurant

The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
image - Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream
Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream

Turquoise Ice Cream: Turkish Ice Cream You Can Eat Upside Down
Sector 38A
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Rolls King
Rolls King

Bookmark Rolls King In Noida For Super-Sized Cravings
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Instapizza
Instapizza

All The Crust-Worthy Pizzas You’ve Gotta Order From Instapizza
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Chili's Grill & Bar
Chili's Grill & Bar

Chili's For Large Portions, Tex-Mex Fare and a Dose of Nostalgia
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
image - Emoi
Emoi

A Cute Blue Rickshaw Is Coming To Noida, & They Have Paw-Shaped Ice Cream!
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Burma Burma
Burma Burma

Relish The Flavours Of Authentic Burmese Cuisine At This Eatery
Casual Dining
image - Big Wong XL
Big Wong XL

Eat All You Want At Big Wong's Chinese Buffet
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Big Chill
Big Chill

Re-Live Cheesy Memories: The Big Chill Cafe Is Making Us Love Noida A Little More
Sector 18
