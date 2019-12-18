Explore
Sector 17
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 17
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bars
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Breweries
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bakeinline
G-Town Based Home Baker Makes Some Delicious Granola & Conducts Baking Classes!
Sector 17
Pubs
Pubs
Vapour Bar Exchange
Hedge Your Bets At Vapour Bar Exchange In Gurgaon
Sector 29
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Street Foods by Punjab Grill
Street Foods By Punjab Grill Food Truck Is Taking G-Town By Storm
Sector 29
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Eggjactly
The EGGjactly Food Truck: American-Style Food On Wheels
Sector 29
Street Food
Street Food
Chole Kulche Stand
This Chole Kulche Stand Represents Urvashi Yadav's Ambitious Food Dream
Sector 14
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
F9 Go Karting
Round Up The Gang For A Day Of Go-Karting At This Multi-Level Track In Gurgaon
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Sushi House Mafia
Sushi to Go From the Sushi House Mafia Food Truck
Sector 29
Breweries
Breweries
Distillery
Visit Gurgaon’s All-New Distillery & Dance To '20s Music, Sip On Cocktails And Chill On The Huge Terrace!
Sector 29
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Waffle Chowk
Get Great Waffles On Your Post-Dinner Drive In Gurgaon Here
Sector 29
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Vian Label
Want Juttis & Matching Purses? Vian Label Offers The Best Of Both
Gurgaon
Other
Other
Leisure Valley Parking
Visit Gurgaon's Food Truck Haven On Leisure Valley Road For Shawarmas, Sushi & Popsicles
Sector 29
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
PiccoLicko
Must-Try: The Italian Gelato At PiccoLicko In DLF Galleria
Udyog Vihar
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Ballatino Dance Studios
Wanna Get Fit But Pay Less? Check Out These Activity & Fitness Spaces
MG Road
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
The Rolling Kitchen
This Food Truck In Leisure Valley Parking Is Serving Epic Shawarmas!
Sector 29
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
El Sabor
There's A New Mexican Restaurant In G-Town & They Do Stellar Enchiladas!
Sector 29
Breweries
Breweries
Warehouse Cafe
#LBBPicks: Pubs In Gurgaon For Your Dose Of Beer & Munchies
Sector 29
Hotels
Hotels
The Westin Gurgaon
Four Restaurants, Hot Stone Massages & High-Tech Beds: This Place Is Perfect For A Long Weekend Staycation
Sector 29
Breweries
Breweries
Agent Jack's
Add Some Fun And Games To Your Usual Drinking Session, At Agent Jack’s
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjabi By Nature 2.0
Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant
Sector 29
Breweries
Breweries
Vegas 99
Cards, Lights, Roulette: This Bar In Sector 29 Is Bringing Vegas Feels To G-Town
Sector 29
