Sector 17
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 17
For Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Bars
Cosmetics Stores
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Cafes
Cafes
Fresh 2 Go
When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Street Food
Street Food
Manokamna Fast Food
Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Cafes
Cafes
Wheelys In
So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Accessories
Accessories
Kompanero
Shop High-Quality Leather Shoes & Bags From This Brand
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Go Dine Restaurant
The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Getafix Petit
Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Lawn Bistro
Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Car
Chocolate, Cheese & Hung Curd: This Guy In Noida Sells Amazing Sandwiches From A Car
Sector 16
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Indian August
You Have To Check Out The Saris, Accessories & Decor At This Noida Store
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Wasted
Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Layton Business Centre
We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Is Officially In India, With A Pretty Cool Store
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream
Turquoise Ice Cream: Turkish Ice Cream You Can Eat Upside Down
Sector 38A
Bars
Bars
The Irish House
Experience The Wonderful Menu Of Handcrafted Cocktails At This Popular Bar
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Zara
#LessAndMore: Sneakers To Pair With Your Jeans & Dresses
Sector 18
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Snow World
Missing Winter? Delhi Has A Snow Park Where It's Always Minus 10 Degrees
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Garam Dharam
Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Rolls King
Bookmark Rolls King In Noida For Super-Sized Cravings
Sector 18
