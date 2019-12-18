Sector 17

Cafes
Cafes

Cafe Coffee Day

#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Cafes
Cafes

Fresh 2 Go

When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Street Food
Street Food

Manokamna Fast Food

Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Cafes
Cafes

Wheelys In

So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Accessories
Accessories

Kompanero

Shop High-Quality Leather Shoes & Bags From This Brand
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Go Dine Restaurant

The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Getafix Petit

Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Lawn Bistro

Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Food Car

Chocolate, Cheese & Hung Curd: This Guy In Noida Sells Amazing Sandwiches From A Car
Sector 16
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Indian August

You Have To Check Out The Saris, Accessories & Decor At This Noida Store
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Wasted

Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Fresh Food Factory

Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces

Layton Business Centre

We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Cole Haan

Cole Haan Is Officially In India, With A Pretty Cool Store
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Turquoise Turkish Ice-cream

Turquoise Ice Cream: Turkish Ice Cream You Can Eat Upside Down
Sector 38A
Bars
Bars

The Irish House

Experience The Wonderful Menu Of Handcrafted Cocktails At This Popular Bar
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Zara

#LessAndMore: Sneakers To Pair With Your Jeans & Dresses
Sector 18
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks

Snow World

Missing Winter? Delhi Has A Snow Park Where It's Always Minus 10 Degrees
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Garam Dharam

Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Rolls King

Bookmark Rolls King In Noida For Super-Sized Cravings
Sector 18
