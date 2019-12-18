Explore
Sector 18
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 18
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Food Courts
Go Dine Restaurant
The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Garam Dharam
Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
The Shed - Sky Garden And Cafe
The Shed: Drop By This Place For An Amazing Food Journey In Noida!
Sector 18
Walk In The Woods
Fancy A Candlelight Dinner In The Wild Without Actually Going To The Jungle?
Sector 18
Auntie Anne's Pretzel
Curb The Little Cravings With Fast Food At This Restaurant
Sector 18
Big Wong XL
Eat All You Want At Big Wong's Chinese Buffet
Sector 18
Karachi Bakery
Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Wheelys In
So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Nando's
Something Super Spicy For Spicy Food Lovers
Sector 18
Ka Eclairs & Kafe
Butterscotch, Strawberry & More: Ka Eclairs Has Got Us Eclair{ing} Our Love For Its Sweet Treats
Sector 18
Big Chill
Re-Live Cheesy Memories: The Big Chill Cafe Is Making Us Love Noida A Little More
Sector 18
Cafe Delhi Heights
Planning A Brunch With The Fam? Head To This Cafe In DLF Mall Of India
Sector 18
Made In Punjab
Made In Punjab: Serving Your Regulars With A Twist
Sector 18
Emoi
A Cute Blue Rickshaw Is Coming To Noida, & They Have Paw-Shaped Ice Cream!
Sector 18
Juice Lounge
Juice Lounge Is Whipping Up Some Healthy Shakes & Juices That You Have To Try
Sector 18
Hurry's Paratha
Get Cheesy Pizza Parathas At This Joint, With Amazing Green Chutney
Sector 18
Adarsh Kulfi
Eat Black Forest, Fig, Paan & 15 Other Types Of Kulfis Here Starting At INR 30
Sector 18
Theobroma
Theobroma Has A Lot More To Offer Than Just Brownies: Here's What You Should Try
Sector 18
Wat-A-Burger
Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
