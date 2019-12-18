Sector 18

Casual Dining
image - Go Dine Restaurant
Casual Dining

Go Dine Restaurant

The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Garam Dharam
Casual Dining

Garam Dharam

Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Cafes
image - The Shed - Sky Garden And Cafe
Cafes

The Shed - Sky Garden And Cafe

The Shed: Drop By This Place For An Amazing Food Journey In Noida!
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Walk In The Woods
Casual Dining

Walk In The Woods

Fancy A Candlelight Dinner In The Wild Without Actually Going To The Jungle?
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Auntie Anne's Pretzel
Fast Food Restaurants

Auntie Anne's Pretzel

Curb The Little Cravings With Fast Food At This Restaurant
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Big Wong XL
Casual Dining

Big Wong XL

Eat All You Want At Big Wong's Chinese Buffet
Sector 18
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Fast Food Restaurants

Goli Vada Pav No. 1

Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Wheelys In
Cafes

Wheelys In

So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Nando's
Casual Dining

Nando's

Something Super Spicy For Spicy Food Lovers
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Ka Eclairs & Kafe
Cafes

Ka Eclairs & Kafe

Butterscotch, Strawberry & More: Ka Eclairs Has Got Us Eclair{ing} Our Love For Its Sweet Treats
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Big Chill
Cafes

Big Chill

Re-Live Cheesy Memories: The Big Chill Cafe Is Making Us Love Noida A Little More
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Cafe Delhi Heights
Cafes

Cafe Delhi Heights

Planning A Brunch With The Fam? Head To This Cafe In DLF Mall Of India
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Made In Punjab
Casual Dining

Made In Punjab

Made In Punjab: Serving Your Regulars With A Twist
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
image - Emoi
Dessert Parlours

Emoi

A Cute Blue Rickshaw Is Coming To Noida, & They Have Paw-Shaped Ice Cream!
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Juice Lounge
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Juice Lounge

Juice Lounge Is Whipping Up Some Healthy Shakes & Juices That You Have To Try
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hurry's Paratha
Fast Food Restaurants

Hurry's Paratha

Get Cheesy Pizza Parathas At This Joint, With Amazing Green Chutney
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
image - Adarsh Kulfi
Dessert Parlours

Adarsh Kulfi

Eat Black Forest, Fig, Paan & 15 Other Types Of Kulfis Here Starting At INR 30
Sector 18
Cafes
image - Theobroma
Cafes

Theobroma

Theobroma Has A Lot More To Offer Than Just Brownies: Here's What You Should Try
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wat-A-Burger
Fast Food Restaurants

Wat-A-Burger

Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
