Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 20
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 20
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Bars
Breweries
Home Décor Stores
Shoe Stores
Boutiques
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Open Yard
Cute Interiors And A Lawn: Open Yard In Faridabad Will Only Sleep 2 Hours Every Day
Sector 16
Other
Other
Audacity Riders
Audacity Riders: A Cycling Club In Faridabad With Civic Goals
Faridabad
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Leather Touch
Get Affordable Leather Footwear At This Old Faridabad Store
Bakeries
Bakeries
Dhingra Bakery
This Old Faridabad Bakery Does Fresh Breads & Cookies So Very Right
Sector 19
Street Food
Street Food
Sanjay Chaat Point
Sanjay Chaat Point Has The Best Gol Gappas In Faridabad
Sector 21
Cafes
Cafes
The Big Bang Cafe
The Big Bang Cafe Is A Gem You Need To Visit
Sector 21
Bars
Bars
Catalyst Gastrobar
India’s Biggest Cocktail Is Here And That's Not All They Have For You!
Breweries
Breweries
Tama Brewery & World Kitchen
We Can't Get Enough Of This Faridabad Microbrewery's In-House Beers & Fusion Food
Sector 16
Bars
Bars
#Hangover
Head To This Restro Bar For Some Amazing Drinks Along With Pretty Cool Decor
Sector 16
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Aanchal In Fashion
This Beautiful Ethnic Store Has The Prettiest Ethnic Wear For All Occasions
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Ideashacks Coworking
Chill, Work & Pull All-Nighters At This Social Hub Cum Co-Working Space
Faridabad
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Bruno Manetti
Get Footwear For The Whole Family At This Homegrown Store
Mathura Road
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Crafted Passion
This Festive Season Bring Home Some Vintage Decor From This Kiosk At Select Citywalk
Saket
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
BTW
Health Conscious But Love Eating Chaat? Then BTW Is Where You Need To Be
NIT
Cafes
Cafes
Dark Brown
When In Faridabad, Stop By This Little Cafe For Waffles, Paninis & More
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Khidki
Yum Food & Mocktails At This Eatery In Faridabad!
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
El Plato
This Wooden Stall In Faridabad Market Does Roadside Momos To Die For
Sector 15
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ohri Sons
Suits, Saris & Lehengas: This Faridabad Store Gets Ethnic Wear So Right
Sector 15
Boutiques
Boutiques
Hook & Eye
From Lehengas To Dresses: This New Boutique In Faridabad Is A Delight
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Baking Bliss
This Faridabad Bakery Is A Hidden Gem With Amazing Red Velvet Cookies & Rainbow Cake
Sector 15
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 20?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE