Sector 20
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 20
For Kids
Hidden Gem
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Vrieti
Vrieti: Your One-Stop Shop for Interiors
Sector 9
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Vibgyor Invitations
Looking For Gifting Options? This Brand Is Here To Cater To All Your Needs
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen
Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Shaolin Temple India
Did You Know? You Can Learn Kung Fu From This Authentic Shaolin Temple In Noida
Sector 27
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Wasted
Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Layton Business Centre
We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Shiv Kumar Timber
Hold A Khaat Panchayaat In Your Lawn With Charpoys From This Noida Store
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kolkata Biryani House
#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio
Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Wednesday
Sector 21
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
WAFL
Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Ajay Ceramic Stall
Noida Peeps Can Get Beautiful Ceramic Stuff Home Delivered
Sector 26
Street Food
Street Food
Manokamna Fast Food
Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Lounges
Lounges
Gravity
When In Noida, This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers Scrumptious Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 26
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Happy Hakka
Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lajawaab Restaurant
Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Monks Bowl
Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Cafes
Cafes
Fresh 2 Go
When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
