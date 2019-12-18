Sector 20

Home Décor Stores
image - Vrieti
Home Décor Stores

Vrieti

Vrieti: Your One-Stop Shop for Interiors
Sector 9
Gift Shops
image - Vibgyor Invitations
Gift Shops

Vibgyor Invitations

Looking For Gifting Options? This Brand Is Here To Cater To All Your Needs
Food Trucks
image - Ammi's Kitchen
Food Trucks

Ammi's Kitchen

Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Classes & Workshops
image - Shaolin Temple India
Classes & Workshops

Shaolin Temple India

Did You Know? You Can Learn Kung Fu From This Authentic Shaolin Temple In Noida
Sector 27
Home Décor Stores
image - Wasted
Home Décor Stores

Wasted

Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Co-Working Spaces
image - Layton Business Centre
Co-Working Spaces

Layton Business Centre

We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Furniture Stores
image - Shiv Kumar Timber
Furniture Stores

Shiv Kumar Timber

Hold A Khaat Panchayaat In Your Lawn With Charpoys From This Noida Store
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kolkata Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Kolkata Biryani House

#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Classes & Workshops
image - Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio
Classes & Workshops

Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio

Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Wednesday
Sector 21
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fresh Food Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Fresh Food Factory

Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Dessert Parlours
image - WAFL
Dessert Parlours

WAFL

Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Home Décor Stores
image - Ajay Ceramic Stall
Home Décor Stores

Ajay Ceramic Stall

Noida Peeps Can Get Beautiful Ceramic Stuff Home Delivered
Sector 26
Street Food
image - Manokamna Fast Food
Street Food

Manokamna Fast Food

Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Lounges
image - Gravity
Lounges

Gravity

When In Noida, This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers Scrumptious Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 26
Delivery Services
image - Happy Hakka
Delivery Services

Happy Hakka

Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Cafes
image - Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Reena Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Reena Restaurant

Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lajawaab Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Lajawaab Restaurant

Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Monks Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Monks Bowl

Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Cafes
image - Fresh 2 Go
Cafes

Fresh 2 Go

When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
