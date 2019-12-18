Explore
Sector 21
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 21
Bakeries
Boutiques
Breweries
Clothing Stores
Department Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Fine Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hello Pizza Cafe
When In Faridabad, Be Sure To Drop By This Cafe For Their Killer Pizzas!
Ballabhgarh
Bakeries
Bakeries
Thee Bakers Art
Some Delicious Pretty Looking Customised Cakes At Thee Bakersart
Ballabhgarh
Bakeries
Bakeries
Perfect Bake
Amazing Cakes & Pastries: Drop By This Cute Little Cafe Right Away
Sector 10
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sharma Brothers
Men, Ethnic Wear On Your Mind? This Faridabad Store Will Sort You Out
Department Stores
Department Stores
DaySo
This New Faridabad Store Has The Cutest Kitchen Utilities, Decor & More
Boutiques
Boutiques
Polkie
This Faridabad Boutique Does Amazing Hand-painted Suits & Bridal Wear
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
House Of Soy
Enjoy A Four-Course Meal At Radisson Blu's Newly-Opened Asian Restaurant
NIT
Breweries
Breweries
Chapter Twelve
Chapter Twelve: A Microbrewery Offering Fresh Brewed Beer Will Never Disappoint You
Sector 12
