Sector 21A
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 21A
WAFL
Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Berco's
Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dasaprakash
Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Cinepolis
Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nazeer Delicacies
Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio
Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Wednesday
Sector 21
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Vibgyor Invitations
Looking For Gifting Options? This Brand Is Here To Cater To All Your Needs
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Monks Bowl
Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lajawaab Restaurant
Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Shiv Kumar Timber
Hold A Khaat Panchayaat In Your Lawn With Charpoys From This Noida Store
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wakhra Swaad
This Popular Vodka Momo Shop In Noida Is Now An Adorable Dine-In Dhaba
Sector 11
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
SWHF
SWHF Has An Exquisite Collection Of Vases, Votives And Vinyl
Sector 11
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
GoMaads
This Design Studio In Noida Is Making Stunning Home Decor Out Of Cement!
Noida
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Vrieti
Vrieti: Your One-Stop Shop for Interiors
Sector 9
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kolkata Biryani House
#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Govinda’s Restaurant
Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Anasa Decor
This Shop In Noida Has Home Decor, Gifts And Lamps At Throwaway Prices
Noida
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Shaolin Temple India
Did You Know? You Can Learn Kung Fu From This Authentic Shaolin Temple In Noida
Sector 27
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Ajay Ceramic Stall
Noida Peeps Can Get Beautiful Ceramic Stuff Home Delivered
Sector 26
