Sector 22
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 22
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Delivery Services
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Food Trucks
Dhabhas
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Sandwiches
This Little Spot Offers Varieties Of Sandwiches At Affordable Price
Sector 22
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
KC
Hit Up Kitchen Caboodle For Delectable Afghani, Malai & More Kinds Of Momos
Sector 22
Food Courts
Food Courts
Food Court - Candor Techspace
Multi Cuisine Food Court At Candor In G-Town
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Live Wok
Now You Can Enjoy Healthy Asian Street Food Without Leaving G-Town
Gurgaon
Cafes
Cafes
Tea Halt
Pair Your Cup Of Chai With A Chocolate Sandwich At This Tea Room & Cafe
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eggers Madhouse
Vegetarian Delicacies At Eggers Madhouse
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
A Piece Of Paris
Macarons, Zucchini Cake Or Madeleines, We Love The Baked Goodies At A Piece Of Paris
Gurgaon
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Westeross
You Know Nothing If You Haven't Checked Out Gurgaon's Newest Cafe, Westeross, Yet
Gurgaon
Cafes
Cafes
Caddyshack: Cafe By The Greens
A Round Of Golf, Flatbread Pizza & Sizzling Brownie: Plan A Sunday At Caddyshack
Sector 23
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Curry Company
Curry Company Are Experts At Delivering North Indian Goodness To Your Doorstep
Sector 23
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Amaranta - The Oberoi
Gorge on Platefuls of Regional, Modern Goodness at Amaranta
Udyog Vihar
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Sushi Junction
Sushi Junction: Gurgaon's Freshest Face for Sushi Delivery
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Salad Days
Healthy But Tasty: Order From Salad Days For All The Noms Without The Guilt
Udyog Vihar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
PiccoLicko
Must-Try: The Italian Gelato At PiccoLicko In DLF Galleria
Udyog Vihar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tau's Cafe And Lassi Bar
Try Tau’s Café And Lassi Bar, Gurgaon For Authentic Punjabi Cuisine
Palam Vihar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tashte
Vegetarians, Rejoice! Tashte Has Delicious Mock-Meat Pizzas Worth Your Money
Udyog Vihar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Barbecue Nation Now In Palam Vihar!
Palam Vihar
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Threesixtyone Degrees - The Oberoi
Hey Fancypants, This Oberoi Restaurant Is Perfect For A Boozy Date By The Pool
Udyog Vihar
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Cafe NH8 - Radisson
In Gurgaon? Drop By NH8 For Some Amazing Food Options!
Udyog Vihar
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Cilantro - Trident
This G-Town Place Does Great Sunday Brunches & Wood-Fired Pizza
Udyog Vihar
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Mukesh Dhaba
Mukesh Dhaba Serves Crisp Tandoori Parathas, 24/7
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cicchetti By Mr. Beans
Drop Everything, Head To Cicchetti For The Best Meal You’ll Ever Have
DLF Phase - 2
