Sector 23

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 23

Boutiques
image - Silai Boutique
Boutiques

Silai Boutique

From Pretty Fabrics To Stitching, This Little Boutique Has It All!
Sector 23
Cafes
image - Sehat Cafe
Cafes

Sehat Cafe

Try This Cafe For It's Amazing Variety In Healthy Food
Sector 23
Music & Dance Academies
image - Dance Cafe
Music & Dance Academies

Dance Cafe

Dance Cafe: For Those Who Were Born To Perform
Sector 23
Delivery Services
image - Curry Company
Delivery Services

Curry Company

Curry Company Are Experts At Delivering North Indian Goodness To Your Doorstep
Sector 23
Pet Care
image - Topdog Luxury Pet Resorts
Pet Care

Topdog Luxury Pet Resorts

Private Yards & Pawdicures: Pamper Your Pooch At This Luxury Pets-Only Resort
Palam Vihar
Cafes
image - Caddyshack: Cafe By The Greens
Cafes

Caddyshack: Cafe By The Greens

A Round Of Golf, Flatbread Pizza & Sizzling Brownie: Plan A Sunday At Caddyshack
Sector 23
Other
image - Hamoni Golf Camp
Other

Hamoni Golf Camp

Take Your Date To Gurgaon With These Unusual Date-Night Ideas
Sector 23
Casual Dining
image - Tau's Cafe And Lassi Bar
Casual Dining

Tau's Cafe And Lassi Bar

Try Tau’s Café And Lassi Bar, Gurgaon For Authentic Punjabi Cuisine
Palam Vihar
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Barbecue Nation Now In Palam Vihar!
Palam Vihar
Accessories
image - The Kala Shop
Accessories

The Kala Shop

Love All Things Artsy? Drop By This Store For Pretty Handicraft Home Decor!
Palam Vihar
Spas
image - NailX
Spas

NailX

Get Your Nails Done From This Studio In G-Town!
Palam Vihar
Delivery Services
image - KC
Delivery Services

KC

Hit Up Kitchen Caboodle For Delectable Afghani, Malai & More Kinds Of Momos
Sector 22
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mr. Sandwiches
Fast Food Restaurants

Mr. Sandwiches

This Little Spot Offers Varieties Of Sandwiches At Affordable Price
Sector 22
Home Décor Stores
image - Teak N Teak
Home Décor Stores

Teak N Teak

Bring The Victorian Era Home With Furniture From This Gurgaon Store
Palam Vihar
Other
image - The Gnostic Centre
Other

The Gnostic Centre

Yoga, An Organic Cafe & More: Escape The Grind At The Gnostic Centre In Gurgaon
Bijwasan
Gardening Stores
image - Nisha Nursery
Gardening Stores

Nisha Nursery

Nisha Nursery Is The Plant Heaven You Wouldn't Want To Leave!
Bijwasan
Delivery Services
image - Green Chick Chop
Delivery Services

Green Chick Chop

Feeling Lazy? Try Out Green Chick Chop's Ready-To-Eat Dinner Options
Palam Vihar
Gyms
image - Ozone Fitness
Gyms

Ozone Fitness

Luxury Spa & Fitness Club Services At Ozone Gym, Gurgaon
Palam Vihar
Resorts
image - Goa Country Club
Resorts

Goa Country Club

Indulge In Swimming & Spa Only At This Country Club In Delhi-Gurgaon Border
Palam
Sports Venues
image - F9 Go Karting
Sports Venues

F9 Go Karting

Round Up The Gang For A Day Of Go-Karting At This Multi-Level Track In Gurgaon
Dessert Parlours
image - PiccoLicko
Dessert Parlours

PiccoLicko

Must-Try: The Italian Gelato At PiccoLicko In DLF Galleria
Udyog Vihar
Food Courts
image - Food Court - Candor Techspace
Food Courts

Food Court - Candor Techspace

Multi Cuisine Food Court At Candor In G-Town
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 23?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE