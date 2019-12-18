Sector 23

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 23

Other
image - Sector 23
Other

Sector 23

Street Food Crazy? Head To Noida For Some Dahi Batashas And Momo
Noida
Casual Dining
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Casual Dining
image - Berco's
Casual Dining

Berco's

Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Delicacies
Casual Dining

Nazeer Delicacies

Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Movie Theatres
image - Cinepolis
Movie Theatres

Cinepolis

Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Casual Dining
image - Dasaprakash
Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Gyms
image - DTF Studio
Gyms

DTF Studio

Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Monks Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Monks Bowl

Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fine Dining
image - The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida
Fine Dining

The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida

Indulge In Some Great Kebabs Only At This OG Kebab Outlet
Sector 55
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lajawaab Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Lajawaab Restaurant

Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fine Dining
image - Ni Hao - Radisson Noida
Fine Dining

Ni Hao - Radisson Noida

Pan Asian At Its Best Only In Noida
Sector 55
Casual Dining
image - Wakhra Swaad
Casual Dining

Wakhra Swaad

This Popular Vodka Momo Shop In Noida Is Now An Adorable Dine-In Dhaba
Sector 11
Dessert Parlours
image - WAFL
Dessert Parlours

WAFL

Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Hotels
image - Park Plaza Noida
Hotels

Park Plaza Noida

Maria Di Fiore Solanki Teaches Your Babies & Toddlers To Swim
Sector 55
Classes & Workshops
image - Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio
Classes & Workshops

Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio

Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Wednesday
Sector 21
Home Décor Stores
image - SWHF
Home Décor Stores

SWHF

SWHF Has An Exquisite Collection Of Vases, Votives And Vinyl
Sector 11
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nutridish
Fast Food Restaurants

Nutridish

End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Delivery Services
image - Culinate
Delivery Services

Culinate

Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Pet Care
image - House Of Stray Animals Dispensary
Pet Care

House Of Stray Animals Dispensary

Noida Has A Free Dispensary For Stray Animals & It’s Open 24*7
Sector 55
Gift Shops
image - Vibgyor Invitations
Gift Shops

Vibgyor Invitations

Looking For Gifting Options? This Brand Is Here To Cater To All Your Needs
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 23?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE