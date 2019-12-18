Explore
Sector 23
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 23
For Kids
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bars
Other
Other
Sector 23
Street Food Crazy? Head To Noida For Some Dahi Batashas And Momo
Noida
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Govinda’s Restaurant
Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Berco's
Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nazeer Delicacies
Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Cinepolis
Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dasaprakash
Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Gyms
Gyms
DTF Studio
Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Monks Bowl
Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida
Indulge In Some Great Kebabs Only At This OG Kebab Outlet
Sector 55
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lajawaab Restaurant
Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Ni Hao - Radisson Noida
Pan Asian At Its Best Only In Noida
Sector 55
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wakhra Swaad
This Popular Vodka Momo Shop In Noida Is Now An Adorable Dine-In Dhaba
Sector 11
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
WAFL
Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Hotels
Hotels
Park Plaza Noida
Maria Di Fiore Solanki Teaches Your Babies & Toddlers To Swim
Sector 55
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio
Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Wednesday
Sector 21
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
SWHF
SWHF Has An Exquisite Collection Of Vases, Votives And Vinyl
Sector 11
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nutridish
End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Culinate
Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Pet Care
Pet Care
House Of Stray Animals Dispensary
Noida Has A Free Dispensary For Stray Animals & It’s Open 24*7
Sector 55
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Vibgyor Invitations
Looking For Gifting Options? This Brand Is Here To Cater To All Your Needs
