Cafes
Cafes

Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver

New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Potbelly

Head Out To This Sandwich Shop In Cyber Hub If You Want To Eat Out Guilt-Free
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Knite Ryder

A Great Rooftop Place To Hang Out With Your Friends In Gurgaon
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Nooba

Head To Nooba Right Now For The Best Chinese Ever
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Pra Pra Prank

Relish Sushi, Nihari & More As You Watch 90's Cartoons In A Jetsons-Like Set Up
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Not Just Paranthas

Like Alcohol Everything? You Have To Try This Sharabi Paratha
Sector 24
Bakeries
Bakeries

The Bombaykery

This Charming Gurgaon Bakery Is Perfect For Birthday Celebrations
Sector 24
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Is Delivering Doughnuts To Your Doorstep. Ordered Yet?
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Matamaal

Matamaal Offers Homestyle Kashmiri Pandit Food
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Nando's

Return Of The Peri-Peri: Nando’s Is Back At Cyber Hub In A Brighter and Spicier Way!
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Made In Punjab

Set 'Made In Punjab' As Your Default Place For The Perfect Lunch Or Dinner Outing
Sector 24
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Famous House of Sandwiches

Hungry At Work? Order From Famous House Of Sandwiches, Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Cafes

Vintage Kitchen

Brunch With Bae: This Cosy Cafe In U-Block Is A Perfect Date Destination
DLF Phase - 3
Dhabhas
Dhabhas

Shree Om Dhaba

Hunger Pangs At 3am? Shree Om Dhaba Is Open All Night & Serves Delicious Parathas
DLF Phase - 3
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Burger Hut

Discover Burger Hut in Gurgaon for Burgers & Wraps
DLF Phase - 3
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Insta Dozza

Maggi, Pizza Or Nutella - You Have To Try InstaDozza’s Wacky Dosas
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

GiGi - Bistro En Vogue

Check Out This Greek Style Restaurant In Gurgaon For The Perfect Evening!
DLF Phase - 3
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

B Shed Cafe By Kennedy's

Try Shawarmas From This Place And We Can Bet You Will Come Back For More
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Aiwan E Shahi

This Hidden Gem In G-Town Does Awadhi Food Like No One Else
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Cafes

Onesta

Tired Of Shopping Or Simply Craving Pizza? Head To Onesta In This Mall
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Zambar

Escape To A Sun-Kissed Beach With Zambar’s New Menu
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

PizzaExpress

This Quirky Place In Ambience Mall Has The Best Pizzas In Town
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Asia Seven

Asia 7 Brings Out The Big Guns With Dynamite Shrimps & Chilli Jam
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Punjabi by Nature 2.0

Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Punjab Grill

Multani Paneer and Tarkari Biryani: Punjab Grill is a Hit
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Cafes

Little Foodhall Cafe

Little Foodhall Is Here With A Quaint Little Café And A Live Kitchen
DLF Cyber City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

IHOP

Gurgaon's IHOP Is Wooing People With Their Pancakes, Waffles & Omelettes
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver

A Sneak Peek Into Jamie's Pizzeria
DLF Phase - 3
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Instapizza

All The Crust-Worthy Pizzas You’ve Gotta Order From Instapizza
DLF Cyber City
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

KFC

Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On The Nashville Chicken From KFC
DLF Cyber City
Cafes
Cafes

Starbucks

FYI, The Starbucks In Cyber Hub Is Open Till 12.30AM
