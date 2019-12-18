Explore
Sector 24
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 24
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cafes
Cafes
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Potbelly
Head Out To This Sandwich Shop In Cyber Hub If You Want To Eat Out Guilt-Free
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Knite Ryder
A Great Rooftop Place To Hang Out With Your Friends In Gurgaon
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nooba
Head To Nooba Right Now For The Best Chinese Ever
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pra Pra Prank
Relish Sushi, Nihari & More As You Watch 90's Cartoons In A Jetsons-Like Set Up
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Not Just Paranthas
Like Alcohol Everything? You Have To Try This Sharabi Paratha
Sector 24
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Bombaykery
This Charming Gurgaon Bakery Is Perfect For Birthday Celebrations
Sector 24
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Is Delivering Doughnuts To Your Doorstep. Ordered Yet?
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Matamaal
Matamaal Offers Homestyle Kashmiri Pandit Food
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nando's
Return Of The Peri-Peri: Nando's Is Back At Cyber Hub In A Brighter and Spicier Way!
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Made In Punjab
Set 'Made In Punjab' As Your Default Place For The Perfect Lunch Or Dinner Outing
Sector 24
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Famous House of Sandwiches
Hungry At Work? Order From Famous House Of Sandwiches, Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Cafes
Vintage Kitchen
Brunch With Bae: This Cosy Cafe In U-Block Is A Perfect Date Destination
DLF Phase - 3
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Shree Om Dhaba
Hunger Pangs At 3am? Shree Om Dhaba Is Open All Night & Serves Delicious Parathas
DLF Phase - 3
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Burger Hut
Discover Burger Hut in Gurgaon for Burgers & Wraps
DLF Phase - 3
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Insta Dozza
Maggi, Pizza Or Nutella - You Have To Try InstaDozza's Wacky Dosas
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
GiGi - Bistro En Vogue
Check Out This Greek Style Restaurant In Gurgaon For The Perfect Evening!
DLF Phase - 3
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
B Shed Cafe By Kennedy's
Try Shawarmas From This Place And We Can Bet You Will Come Back For More
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aiwan E Shahi
This Hidden Gem In G-Town Does Awadhi Food Like No One Else
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Cafes
Onesta
Tired Of Shopping Or Simply Craving Pizza? Head To Onesta In This Mall
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Zambar
Escape To A Sun-Kissed Beach With Zambar's New Menu
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
PizzaExpress
This Quirky Place In Ambience Mall Has The Best Pizzas In Town
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Asia Seven
Asia 7 Brings Out The Big Guns With Dynamite Shrimps & Chilli Jam
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjabi by Nature 2.0
Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant
DLF Phase - 3
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjab Grill
Multani Paneer and Tarkari Biryani: Punjab Grill is a Hit
DLF Phase - 3
Cafes
Cafes
Little Foodhall Cafe
Little Foodhall Is Here With A Quaint Little Café And A Live Kitchen
DLF Cyber City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
IHOP
Gurgaon's IHOP Is Wooing People With Their Pancakes, Waffles & Omelettes
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
A Sneak Peek Into Jamie's Pizzeria
DLF Phase - 3
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Instapizza
All The Crust-Worthy Pizzas You've Gotta Order From Instapizza
DLF Cyber City
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
KFC
Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On The Nashville Chicken From KFC
DLF Cyber City
Cafes
Cafes
Starbucks
FYI, The Starbucks In Cyber Hub Is Open Till 12.30AM
