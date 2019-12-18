Sector 25

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 25

Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Delicacies
Casual Dining

Nazeer Delicacies

Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lajawaab Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Lajawaab Restaurant

Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Dasaprakash
Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Monks Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Monks Bowl

Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kolkata Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Kolkata Biryani House

#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Delivery Services
image - Happy Hakka
Delivery Services

Happy Hakka

Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Dessert Parlours
image - WAFL
Dessert Parlours

WAFL

Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Caffe La Poya
Fast Food Restaurants

Caffe La Poya

Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Casual Dining
image - Berco's
Casual Dining

Berco's

Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida
Sector 12
Food Trucks
image - Ammi's Kitchen
Food Trucks

Ammi's Kitchen

Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Street Food
image - Parmod Chaat And Caterers
Street Food

Parmod Chaat And Caterers

This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lakshmi Coffee House
Fast Food Restaurants

Lakshmi Coffee House

Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Casual Dining
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Reena Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Reena Restaurant

Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Cafes
image - Fit Bites
Cafes

Fit Bites

Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Wakhra Swaad
Casual Dining

Wakhra Swaad

This Popular Vodka Momo Shop In Noida Is Now An Adorable Dine-In Dhaba
Sector 11
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jambox
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jambox

Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Doosri Mehfil
Casual Dining

Doosri Mehfil

Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khan's Kathi Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants

Khan's Kathi Rolls

Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Bakeries
image - Bon Bon Pastry Shop
Bakeries

Bon Bon Pastry Shop

Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Casual Dining
image - Garam Dharam
Casual Dining

Garam Dharam

Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Street Food
image - Dadi Ki Rasoi
Street Food

Dadi Ki Rasoi

Meals For INR 5?! This Noida Man Serves Them & His Rajma Rice Type Lunch Sells Out In 2 Hours!
Sector 29
Casual Dining
image - Go Dine Restaurant
Casual Dining

Go Dine Restaurant

The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 25?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE