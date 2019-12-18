Sector 26

Delivery Services
Happy Hakka

Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Fast Food Restaurants
Kolkata Biryani House

#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen

Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant

Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Fast Food Restaurants
Lajawaab Restaurant

Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
The Monks Bowl

Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Fast Food Restaurants
Caffe La Poya

Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Street Food
Parmod Chaat And Caterers

This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Cafes
Fit Bites

Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jambox

Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Lakshmi Coffee House

Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Casual Dining
Doosri Mehfil

Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Garam Dharam

Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Bakeries
Bon Bon Pastry Shop

Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Go Dine Restaurant

The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Khan's Kathi Rolls

Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Gola Sizzlers

If You Have A Soft Corner For Sizzlers Then Head Out To This Place Right Away
Sector 18
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery

Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
Dessert Parlours
WAFL

Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Fast Food Restaurants
Goli Vada Pav No. 1

Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Wat-A-Burger

Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
