Sector 26
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 26
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Happy Hakka
Pocket-Friendly, Fabulous Oriental Food At Happy Hakka
Sector 26
Kolkata Biryani House
#OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House
Sector 26
Ammi's Kitchen
Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Lajawaab Restaurant
Meals On The Go? This Place Does Some Delicious Rolls
Sector 25
The Monks Bowl
Fancy Pan-Asian Dishes? Then Make Sure To Visit The Monks Bowl This Weekend
Sector 25
Caffe La Poya
Grilled Sandwiches Done Right At Caffe La Poya, Noida
Sector 30
Parmod Chaat And Caterers
This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Fit Bites
Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Jambox
Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
Lakshmi Coffee House
Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Doosri Mehfil
Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Garam Dharam
Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Bon Bon Pastry Shop
Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Go Dine Restaurant
The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Khan's Kathi Rolls
Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Gola Sizzlers
If You Have A Soft Corner For Sizzlers Then Head Out To This Place Right Away
Sector 18
Karachi Bakery
Fruit Biscuits To Focaccia: Hyderabad's Famous Karachi Bakery's In Noida
Sector 18
WAFL
Waffle Craving Sorted? Head To WAFL In Noida Right Away
Sector 10
Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Wat-A-Burger
Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
