Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momo King
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo King

This Malaysian Momo Chain Is Now In Delhi & We're Loving All The Variety
Sector 27
Casual Dining
image - JinQiao
Casual Dining

JinQiao

Chinjabi No More, Sample Authentic Chinese Fare At This Restaurant
DLF Phase - 1
Dhabhas
image - Dhaba
Dhabhas

Dhaba

Open Till Midnight, This Dhaba Is Your End-Of-The-Month Spot For Parathas & Kadak Chai
DLF Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
image - Crepe - Fe
Dessert Parlours

Crepe - Fe

Crepe-Fe Home Delivers French Crepes, Belgian Waffles & New York Bagels
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kebabzaade
Fast Food Restaurants

Kebabzaade

Must-Try: The Chapli Kebabs & Other Authentic Lucknow Delicacies At Kebabzaade In DLF Phase-4
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nona's Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Nona's Kitchen

Head To This Cute Little Place To Have Amazing Thalis
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kaiser
Fast Food Restaurants

Kaiser

Kebabs, Tikkas And Haleem Biryani At Kaiser
DLF Phase - 4
Cafes
image - Cafe Soul Garden
Cafes

Cafe Soul Garden

Cuddle Doggos & Enjoy Wood-Fired Pizza At The Sunshiney Soul Garden
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Bernardo's
Casual Dining

Bernardo's

For A Big Plate Of Coastal Comfort Food, Head To Bernardo’s
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Wai Yu Mun Ching
Casual Dining

Wai Yu Mun Ching

Cosy Up With A Noodle Bowl At Wai Yu Mun Ching
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Biryani Blues
Casual Dining

Biryani Blues

Beat The Blues With Handis Of Fragrant Biryani From This Multi-Outlet Restaurant
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - China Chowk
Fast Food Restaurants

China Chowk

Honey Chilli Potato Or Dim Sums, This Restaurant Is Great For Chinjabi Comfort Food
DLF Phase - 4
Delivery Services
image - Nosh
Delivery Services

Nosh

This Restaurant In G-Town Serves Authetic Mughlai Food Till 1AM
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sum Yum Asia
Fast Food Restaurants

Sum Yum Asia

This Chinese Eatery In DLF Phase 4 Is Where You Need To Be
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Kaiser
Casual Dining

Kaiser

Have You Ever Tried Haleem Biryani? Then Visit Kaiser To Try Some
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Monty's Chicken Wings
Fast Food Restaurants

Monty's Chicken Wings

Order 8 Types Of Chicken Wings Home From This Gurgaon Outlet
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizza Central
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizza Central

Order A Fully-Loaded, Cheesy Pizza From This Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bamboo Boat
Fast Food Restaurants

Bamboo Boat

Sail Away On A Journey To The Far-East With Bamboo Boat
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
image - Ki Hangla
Casual Dining

Ki Hangla

Ki Hangla In Gurgaon For Rangpur Masala Chicken And Biryani
DLF Phase - 4
Bakeries
image - Juste Miam
Bakeries

Juste Miam

Fresh Bakes, Grilled Sandwiches & Chocolaty Shakes At Gurgaon's New Bakery
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Noodle Company
Fast Food Restaurants

The Noodle Company

This Tiny Asian Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Serving 30 Different Kinds Of Dim Sums
DLF Phase - 4
