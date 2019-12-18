Explore
Sector 27
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 27
Momo King
This Malaysian Momo Chain Is Now In Delhi & We're Loving All The Variety
Sector 27
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
JinQiao
Chinjabi No More, Sample Authentic Chinese Fare At This Restaurant
DLF Phase - 1
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Dhaba
Open Till Midnight, This Dhaba Is Your End-Of-The-Month Spot For Parathas & Kadak Chai
DLF Phase - 1
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Crepe - Fe
Crepe-Fe Home Delivers French Crepes, Belgian Waffles & New York Bagels
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kebabzaade
Must-Try: The Chapli Kebabs & Other Authentic Lucknow Delicacies At Kebabzaade In DLF Phase-4
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nona's Kitchen
Head To This Cute Little Place To Have Amazing Thalis
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kaiser
Kebabs, Tikkas And Haleem Biryani At Kaiser
DLF Phase - 4
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Soul Garden
Cuddle Doggos & Enjoy Wood-Fired Pizza At The Sunshiney Soul Garden
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bernardo's
For A Big Plate Of Coastal Comfort Food, Head To Bernardo’s
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wai Yu Mun Ching
Cosy Up With A Noodle Bowl At Wai Yu Mun Ching
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Biryani Blues
Beat The Blues With Handis Of Fragrant Biryani From This Multi-Outlet Restaurant
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
China Chowk
Honey Chilli Potato Or Dim Sums, This Restaurant Is Great For Chinjabi Comfort Food
DLF Phase - 4
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Nosh
This Restaurant In G-Town Serves Authetic Mughlai Food Till 1AM
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sum Yum Asia
This Chinese Eatery In DLF Phase 4 Is Where You Need To Be
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kaiser
Have You Ever Tried Haleem Biryani? Then Visit Kaiser To Try Some
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Monty's Chicken Wings
Order 8 Types Of Chicken Wings Home From This Gurgaon Outlet
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizza Central
Order A Fully-Loaded, Cheesy Pizza From This Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bamboo Boat
Sail Away On A Journey To The Far-East With Bamboo Boat
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ki Hangla
Ki Hangla In Gurgaon For Rangpur Masala Chicken And Biryani
DLF Phase - 4
Bakeries
Bakeries
Juste Miam
Fresh Bakes, Grilled Sandwiches & Chocolaty Shakes At Gurgaon's New Bakery
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Noodle Company
This Tiny Asian Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Serving 30 Different Kinds Of Dim Sums
DLF Phase - 4
